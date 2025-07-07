KTM 390 Duke Vs. KTM 390 Adventure: What's The Difference?

KTM, a subsidiary of Pierer Mobility AG, is an Austria-based motorcycle manufacturer with close ties to Bajaj Auto, an Indian manufacturer. In fact, Bajaj Auto owns enough of KTM that many consider it a co-owner. That information is relevant since Bajaj Auto builds KTM's Naked and Travel motorcycle models, labels applied to the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure respectively, in India.

If you've been perusing the internet in search of sporty orange sub-400-cc motorcycles, you've no doubt run across the KTM 390 Duke, one of the best KTM motorcycles ever made. At the heart of the 2025 390 Duke is KTM's latest 399-cc LC4c liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. The 390 includes three Ride Modes (Street, Rain, and Track), accessed through the bike's TFT display, to allow riders to take full advantage of the LC4c's 44.3 horsepower and 28.8 lb-ft of torque.

You may have also seen the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure with the same power output from its LC4c engine. However, if you investigated the Ride Modes included on the Adventure, you noticed that the Track mode found on the Duke has been replaced by Offroad, giving us our first hint of what's different between the KTM 390 Duke and the KTM 390 Adventure.