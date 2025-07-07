KTM 390 Duke Vs. KTM 390 Adventure: What's The Difference?
KTM, a subsidiary of Pierer Mobility AG, is an Austria-based motorcycle manufacturer with close ties to Bajaj Auto, an Indian manufacturer. In fact, Bajaj Auto owns enough of KTM that many consider it a co-owner. That information is relevant since Bajaj Auto builds KTM's Naked and Travel motorcycle models, labels applied to the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure respectively, in India.
If you've been perusing the internet in search of sporty orange sub-400-cc motorcycles, you've no doubt run across the KTM 390 Duke, one of the best KTM motorcycles ever made. At the heart of the 2025 390 Duke is KTM's latest 399-cc LC4c liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. The 390 includes three Ride Modes (Street, Rain, and Track), accessed through the bike's TFT display, to allow riders to take full advantage of the LC4c's 44.3 horsepower and 28.8 lb-ft of torque.
You may have also seen the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure with the same power output from its LC4c engine. However, if you investigated the Ride Modes included on the Adventure, you noticed that the Track mode found on the Duke has been replaced by Offroad, giving us our first hint of what's different between the KTM 390 Duke and the KTM 390 Adventure.
Is the KTM 390 Duke better than the KTM 390 Adventure?
Asking if the KTM 390 Duke is better than the KTM 390 Adventure is a little like asking if a supercar is better than a monster truck. If you plan to use a motorcycle as a commuter bike that'll always be ridden on paved roads, the KTM 390 Duke is a solid choice, even for a beginner's bike.
KTM lists the base MSRP of the 2025 390 Duke at $5,899.00, however, to that price you'll have to add a $575 freight charge and a $600 "Import Duty Surcharge." According to KTM, the 390 Duke, nicknamed "The Corner Rocket," is an agile, middle-weight motorcycle with precise handling, and "punchy performance" designed to take on twisty roads or busy city streets.
Owners of the KTM 390 Duke have noted on Reddit that they enjoy the bike's handling, engine and ergonomics. Adorable-Wafer4622 posted in the r/indianbikes Reddit thread that the 390 Duke is "telepathic" in terms of its handling and feedback to the rider.
What does the KTM 390 Adventure do well?
The KTM 390 Adventure didn't quite make SlashGear's 2023 list of 12 Coolest Adventure Motorcycles on the Market. However, that roundup did include two of KTM's larger Adventure models, the 1290 Super Adventure R and the 890 Adventure R.
While the larger KTM Adventure bikes provide more power and tech, in some cases, they are heavier, harder to handle, and more expensive than the 390 Adventure which comes in two variants, R and X. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure R has a base MSRP of $6,999.00 before adding the $575 freight and $700 Import Duty Surcharge. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X has the same $575 freight charge, but its Import Duty Surcharge is $600 and its base MSRP is $5,899.
KTM calls the 2025 390 Adventure R "the most off-road capable middleweight adventure bike in its segment." Ultimately, its primary mission is off-road performance with enough street prowess and comfort to reach the end of the pavement. On the other hand, the 2025 390 Adventure X gives up some off-road prowess to provide more comfort and better handling on the street. It serves, in many ways, to occupy the middle ground between the KTM 390 Duke and KTM 390 Adventure R.