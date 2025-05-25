How Fast Is The KTM 390 Duke & Is It A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What Owners Say

Dubbed the Corner Rocket by KTM, the 390 Duke is a 399cc single-cylinder bike that produces 44 horsepower and 27 lb-ft of torque, with a top speed hovering around 105 mph. That's respectable for a beginner bike and enough to keep up on freeways comfortably. A user named thorleifkristjan on r/KTM writes, "Even riding larger displacement bikes for years, I never felt that I didn't have enough power to keep up on the freeway or have fun on back roads. I had a blast on it."

Owners report that the Duke feels quick in urban areas, too, with yugenotaht-backwards on the KTM subreddit saying, "Around the city and short trips are a dream with this bike; so much fun, great power to weight, and light enough that you can throw it anywhere." It's not built for drag racing (not to be confused with roll racing), but it delivers speed with minimal weight, just 328 pounds dry.

Most agree that it's not about raw speed but how agile and responsive the bike feels. It'll do wheelies if you want, but also feels stable and composed when you're just commuting. It's quick enough to be fun and fast enough to be practical.