ABS Vs. Non-ABS Motorcycles: Which One Is Best For Beginners?

When I started riding motorcycles in the early 1970s, ABS, short for anti-lock braking system, wasn't an option. I can still remember riding around the dealership parking lot, learning to ride my new motorcycle, grabbing too much front brake lever, and skinning my knee. Motorcycles have come a long way in the past 50 years, with advancements like ABS, traction control, and slipper clutches helping riders of all levels maintain control of their bikes, even in adverse conditions.

If you're looking for your first motorcycle or the first for a loved one, you've no doubt noticed a number of motorcycle models that offer versions with and without ABS. If this is your first stop on that journey, let me say welcome to the club and assure you that you'll find plenty of beginner-friendly motorcycles equipped either way out in the world, although some only come one way or the other. Some of the best street-legal mini-bikes even have ABS.

It's no secret that motorcycles with ABS cost more than those without it. However, the advantages of ABS, especially for the beginner motorcyclist, make it worth the extra few hundred dollars. If you're the particularly adventurous type of beginner with aspirations of more spirited riding, there are some motorcycles that allow selectable levels of ABS or even turning it off completely.

