Roll Racing Vs. Drag Racing: What's The Difference?

If you blink fast, roll racing and drag racing both look almost completely the same — if you're even lucky enough to catch any of it by the time you open your eyes again. However, drag racing and roll racing are different motors ports in some ways. In fact, some drag racers may even tell you that roll racing isn't a legitimate race at all.

Advertisement

The biggest difference between drag racing and roll racing is how the races start. While both are focused on reaching intensely fast speeds in a straight line, drag racing has both cars take off from a standing start as a test of pure acceleration to see who will make it to the finish line first, while roll racing has both cars holding a speed of around 40 miles per hour until the light turns green — then they take off in an attempt to reach a faster speed than the other car.

Dragsters are often focused on horsepower, since they must have a zero to 60 time that shoots them ahead of the other car. Roll drag cars, similar to popular street racing cars, care more about their handling and top speed, with both cars building boost until they are allowed to take off and race.

Advertisement