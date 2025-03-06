5 Drag Racing Icons That Owned The Quarter Mile In The 1970s

The 1970s were a big decade for muscle cars, which dominated the quarter mile with their aerodynamic designs and large, powerful engines. Muscle cars proved their worth by speeding down the track, showcasing their horsepower and performance.

You may notice this list of fastest quarter mile finishers from The Me Decade is dominated by vehicles from the year 1970. This is because the Clean Air Act Amendment that came out in 1970 led to stricter emission regulations, forcing car brands to lower their horsepower to meet the standards. This included detuning engines and adding emission control features like catalytic converters, resulting in a decrease in power.

These muscle cars are very desirable now due to their unmatched power, style, and rarity. Let's remember the most powerful muscle cars of 1970 that sported incredible acceleration and couldn't be beat. Here are the five cars to have the fastest quarter mile in the 1970's.