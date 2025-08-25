How Fast Is The Honda Grom, And Is It Highway Legal?

Being that the Honda Grom is considered a "minimoto," with its 12-inch wheels and a wet weight of just 224 pounds, top speed can vary based on the size of the rider. However, on a flat road, one rider weighing 195 pounds (including gear), and at 6 feet tall, was able to hit 60 mph on a stock Grom while sitting upright, and 61 mph while tucking down for better aerodynamics. Bear in mind, though, these speeds were achieved under ideal conditions, and can vary with factors like head winds or changes in the road's elevation.

While this bike is street legal in most places, there are exceptions that vary by state. The Grom comes equipped with a 124cc single-cylinder engine, and places like California classify anything below 150cc as a motor-driven cycle. According to the California DMV, some highways have signs prohibiting the operation of motor-driven cycles. Although considering the limited top speed of the Grom, and the fact that traffic in LA and San Francisco is so bad, it might be in the rider's best interest. Florida, for example, classifies anything over 50cc as a motorcycle, and therefore doesn't restrict the Grom from traveling the highway. Best practice would be to double-check your local laws before setting out on the small Honda. Top speed and legality aside, you might be surprised to learn that from 2014 to 2022, Honda was able to sell more than 750,000 Groms across the world, according to Cycle World. So, why are they popular?