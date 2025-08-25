How Fast Is The Honda Grom, And Is It Highway Legal?
Being that the Honda Grom is considered a "minimoto," with its 12-inch wheels and a wet weight of just 224 pounds, top speed can vary based on the size of the rider. However, on a flat road, one rider weighing 195 pounds (including gear), and at 6 feet tall, was able to hit 60 mph on a stock Grom while sitting upright, and 61 mph while tucking down for better aerodynamics. Bear in mind, though, these speeds were achieved under ideal conditions, and can vary with factors like head winds or changes in the road's elevation.
While this bike is street legal in most places, there are exceptions that vary by state. The Grom comes equipped with a 124cc single-cylinder engine, and places like California classify anything below 150cc as a motor-driven cycle. According to the California DMV, some highways have signs prohibiting the operation of motor-driven cycles. Although considering the limited top speed of the Grom, and the fact that traffic in LA and San Francisco is so bad, it might be in the rider's best interest. Florida, for example, classifies anything over 50cc as a motorcycle, and therefore doesn't restrict the Grom from traveling the highway. Best practice would be to double-check your local laws before setting out on the small Honda. Top speed and legality aside, you might be surprised to learn that from 2014 to 2022, Honda was able to sell more than 750,000 Groms across the world, according to Cycle World. So, why are they popular?
The Grom is fun, doesn't take itself too seriously, and is affordable
There are a few factors that make something like the Grom an attractive option. Even though it offers only around 10 horsepower, it packs enough punch to make it fun to ride. Its lightweight design makes it an ideal choice for beginners, and runs counter to the more serious side of the motorcycle community. With the Grom, it's not about raw output or blistering speeds, but just having a blast zipping it around.
Not only does its smaller stature make it a good first-timer's bike, but its affordable price tag also makes it a great choice. Starting at just $3,599, you can take a 2026 Grom home without breaking the bank. Just look at the cost of the most expensive motorcycles for sale in 2025, like Honda's CBR-1000RR-R Fireblade, which starts at $16,999. While obviously nowhere near an apples-to-apples comparison in terms of performance, you can see how the little Grom provides some significant savings for those who want to get into riding on a budget.
The Grom might be a good choice for an urban commuter bike
While Honda's compact motorcycle may not excel on the freeway, it certainly provides some advantages for professionals getting to and from work in the city. For one thing, according to Honda, the Grom's EPA estimated fuel economy achieves a whopping 166.5 miles per gallon. This is an impressive figure, especially when compared to some of the most fuel-efficient cars ever made. So, let's say your company is 20 miles from home, so to get there and back, you're looking at 40 miles round trip. According to AAA, the average price of gas in the U.S. is $3.15 per gallon. The Honda Grom has a 1.6-gallon fuel tank, and let's assume you can get 166.5 miles to the gallon. You'd be able to commute back and forth to work around eight times before needing to fill up for just over $5.
Downtown streets can be cramped, with far less room to maneuver than less congested areas further away from the city center. This is where the Grom's reduced size comes in handy, as it has only a 47.2-inch wheelbase when compared to larger motorcycles that may have up to 65-inch wheelbases. This means that the Grom can perform much tighter turns, ideal for a crowded urban environment. With a short wheelbase and exceedingly lightweight design, this Honda can be controlled much more easily at low speeds, when compared to bigger and heavier motorcycles.