KTM Motorcycles: What Does The Name Stand For, And How Did The Company Start?

You've probably seen a KTM zipping down the road in its signature bright orange livery. For those new to the world of motorcycling, KTM is an Austrian motorcycle manufacturer renowned for its high-performance bikes and aggressive styling. The company produces a wide range of motorcycles for both street and motorsport use, including sports, naked, superbikes, and dirt models. KTM has a strong presence in the racing world with 96 world titles in Motocross (MXGP, MX1, and MX2), a record 18 consecutive wins between 2001 and 2019 in the Dakar rally, totaling 19 overall victories and 7 MotoGP race victories.

Given this legacy, its no surprise that KTM is also considered one of the top brands for dirt bikes. Among KTM's street bikes, the naked Duke and Adventure lineup are considered some of its best offerings. But have you ever wondered what "KTM" actually stands for? The bold lettering is adorned across every KTM motorcycle, often paired with the brand's iconic black, orange, and white color scheme. So, what's the meaning behind the name?

KTM Sportmotorcycle AG is the full official name of the parent company that now owns all KTM subsidiaries. Still, the letters have represented different names throughout KTM's early history. The first of these was "Kraftfahrzeuge Trunkenpolz Mattighofen." Kraftfahrzeuge stands for "Motor vehicle," Trunkenpolz was the owner's last name, and "Mattighofen" is where the workshop was established. To understand why the name changed, we must go back to take a peek at KTM's history.