How Fast Will A Honda PCX Scooter Go? (And How Much Does It Cost?)

City traffic is a nightmare for most commuters, and regardless of how comfortable or luxurious your car is, ever-soaring fuel prices have turned daily driving into an expensive obligation. Let's be honest: Public transportation in big cities lacks its creature comforts, and if recent reports are anything to go by, more urbanites after 2020 shifted to more practical and efficient means like cycling or riding scooters or motorcycles.

Depending on whether you are transitioning from a bicycle or a car, choosing between a motorcycle and a scooter for city commutes can be somewhat confusing. However, if you've set your sights on the latter, a Honda PCX would be a great go-to scooter. Honda refers to the PCX scooter as zippy, but that doesn't mean it rides in sports bike territory. It was designed to make city commutes much easier. Although there are several models of the PCX Scooter, including the PCX125 (125 cc engine), PCX150 (153 cc engine), and PCX160 (157 cc engine), Honda refers to them collectively as PCX across all markets. The U.S. market has had the PCX150 for many years, but starting in 2021, it got the PCX160.

According to experiences by PCX owners (2022 model), its real-world top speed is around 65 to 70 mph (97-113 km/h), depending on the rider's physical attributes (height and weight). The Honda PCX160 city scooter costs $4,249 plus a $600 destination charge).