How Fast Will A Honda PCX Scooter Go? (And How Much Does It Cost?)
City traffic is a nightmare for most commuters, and regardless of how comfortable or luxurious your car is, ever-soaring fuel prices have turned daily driving into an expensive obligation. Let's be honest: Public transportation in big cities lacks its creature comforts, and if recent reports are anything to go by, more urbanites after 2020 shifted to more practical and efficient means like cycling or riding scooters or motorcycles.
Depending on whether you are transitioning from a bicycle or a car, choosing between a motorcycle and a scooter for city commutes can be somewhat confusing. However, if you've set your sights on the latter, a Honda PCX would be a great go-to scooter. Honda refers to the PCX scooter as zippy, but that doesn't mean it rides in sports bike territory. It was designed to make city commutes much easier. Although there are several models of the PCX Scooter, including the PCX125 (125 cc engine), PCX150 (153 cc engine), and PCX160 (157 cc engine), Honda refers to them collectively as PCX across all markets. The U.S. market has had the PCX150 for many years, but starting in 2021, it got the PCX160.
According to experiences by PCX owners (2022 model), its real-world top speed is around 65 to 70 mph (97-113 km/h), depending on the rider's physical attributes (height and weight). The Honda PCX160 city scooter costs $4,249 plus a $600 destination charge).
Honda PCX Scooter performance and ride experience
The Honda PCX Scooter makes an excellent two-wheeler for city stop-and-go traffic. It's a slight departure from conventional scooter styling, featuring a unique aero-modern design. The PCX160 is powered by a 157cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine (fuel injection), capable of making 15.8 horsepower at 8,500 rpm, and 11.1 lb-ft of torque at 6,500 rpm.
Based on real-world experiences from users, the Honda PCX160 has a top speed of 70 mph, while the PCX125 Scooter achieves speeds between 55-60 mph (90-100 kph). The PCX150 tops out at between 70 mph (112 kph) and 73 mph (118 kph). Still, it is essential to note that the acceleration times vary depending on the PCX model, road surface, and the rider's weight. For stopping power, it features a front-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), perfect for beginner riders. This city scooter is quite economical, with a real-world mileage of approximately 88–90 mpg (37.4-38.3 km/l).
It's beginner-friendly and stable in traffic thanks to an automatic V-Matic transmission. And as a bonus, it features a stepped-up passenger section that Honda says is perfect for co-pilot views.
Pricing breakdown and value
The Honda PCX Scooter's value goes beyond its acceleration or top speed. It is comfortable, compact, and nimble, and it features underseat storage ideal for city errands. It's a steal compared to its closest competitor, the Yamaha NMAX 155. The Honda PCX scooter MSRP is $4,249 with a destination charge of $600. Still, based on owner experiences in PCX forums, you may need to pay additional taxes, license fees, and dealer fees.
If you are considering the used-motorcycle market, PCX models typically go for considerably lower and cost between $2,200 and $3,000, depending on the model and year of manufacture. Considering its real-world mileage of approximately 90 mpg, this city scooter is super cheap to run. Based on owner experiences, the Honda PCX scooter is also quite affordable to maintain and widely supported in the United States.
The Honda PCX160 Scooter is a strong contender in its class (150-160cc scooter class), offering a good balance between performance, comfort, features, and value. Compared to its closest rivals, the Yamaha NMAX 155 and Vespa Primavera 150, the PCX160 scooter proves to be a better option for first-time buyers, students, and city commuters.