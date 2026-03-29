5 Things You Should Never Put In The Trash When Cleaning Out Your Garage

Unless you go for a corded version, it's highly likely your power tool will be powered by lithium-ion batteries; they're in practically every rechargeable electronic device on the market today. They're energy-dense and convenient because you can charge them many hundreds of times, but they do have some glaring shortcomings. Firstly, lithium-ion batteries easily catch fire and burn so fiercely that putting an electric car fire out is a nightmare. Second, they are chock-full of toxic chemicals that can poison the environment and people. Finally, they contain rare precious minerals that can mostly be recycled and reused.

So never throw lithium-ion batteries away, ever. For any reason. Those aren't our words; that comes directly from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Even if the battery is completely discharged or incapable of holding a charge for very long, it still presents an environmental threat and would be a waste of perfectly good materials. Luckily, you only have to find a local recycling center to dispose of any batteries you have. Use Earth911's search tool and you'd be surprised how many are in your local area.

Even if we're talking about old AA's and AAA's, canning them with all the rest isn't a good idea; the EPA still recommends proper disposal for household batteries, and in fact doesn't recommend disposing of any battery type in normal waste. Some states have flat out banned throwing away batteries that you might be tempted to slip in your regular bins. So we've got a risk of fire, environmental contamination, waste of reusable material, and a legal threat. Just take the time to recycle them properly and be glad you did.