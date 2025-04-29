Can LED Lights Be Recycled? How To Dispose Of Your Bulbs

Light bulbs are just about everywhere these days. As it turns out though, the past few decades have seen a lot happen in the lighting technology space, most notably the increased prevalence of LED bulbs, which have effectively become the standard in most homes, businesses, and more. LED bulbs may have their downsides, but their benefits over incandescent bulbs are hard to ignore. Not only are they impressively long-lasting and energy efficient, but once they fail, you don't have to worry about wasting the remaining materials.

Advertisement

As it turns out, LED light bulbs are almost entirely recyclable — at least 95%. Materials like glass, metal, and plastic can be reused in some fashion once a bulb is no longer usable. Unfortunately, these bulbs being able to reach their fullest recyclable potential is a bit of a daunting task. Separating all of the materials within is a costly endeavor, so there's still work to be done in this regard. Still, with the bulk of an LED bulb's makeup being recyclable, and the fact that these bulbs contain trace amounts of heavy metals, which present hazards to the environment, there's reason enough to recycle them.

So, to be as responsible as possible with your run-down LED bulbs, what should you do with them? Here's how to dispose of them properly.

Advertisement