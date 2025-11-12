How To Dispose Of Old Antifreeze (The Safe Way)

Even if you're not a mechanic or a gearhead, you've probably heard of antifreeze. This chemical helps control the temperature of your engine and protects it from extreme heat and cold. It also contains additives that help prevent corrosion and rust inside your engine. This service is often done at quick-lube locations, local repair shops, or your dealership. Most automakers advise changing out your antifreeze every two to three years, so if you want to save a few dollars, it can be done at home (though the process is more complicated if your car was made after the year 2000).

If you have the skills and tools necessary to change out your antifreeze, you should also learn how to dispose of it in the proper way. Antifreeze contains dangerous chemicals that are harmful to the environment and also toxic to people and animals, both wildlife and your pets, if stored or disposed of improperly.

There are two common types of antifreeze. Ethylene glycol antifreeze is quite toxic. Propylene glycol antifreeze is less toxic and is more common in modern vehicles. You may be able to tell which type was in your vehicle by the color: ethylene glycol antifreeze is often green or yellow, while propylene glycol antifreeze is typically orange or pink. Both types must either be recycled or disposed of at a hazardous waste facility. It should never be put in the garbage, poured into soil, or even dumped down a drain.