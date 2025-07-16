Do Cars Need Antifreeze In Summer? Here's What You Need To Know

The boiling point of water is 212°F, and it might not take long for your engine to get water up to that temperature during normal operation. This is especially true in stop-start driving, as airflow will be minimal. If your coolant evaporates, the engine will overheat more quickly, and this can lead to serious and permanent damage. For example, head gaskets can fail as a consequence of running your engine too hot and allowing the coolant to evaporate.

Adding antifreeze to water in a 1:1 ratio raises the boiling point from 212°F to around 224°F. Once the coolant mix is in the system and secured with a pressurized radiator cap, the boiling point rises to around 248 degrees. Having antifreeze in your engine during summer helps your engine to deal with extreme temperatures, and could save you from a very upsetting trip to the garage.

Antifreeze does lose its effectiveness over time and expire. Most formulas are rated as effective for between two and five years, or 48,000 to 100,000 km. It's wise to be proactive and change your coolant annually to ensure it's at the right level. Drivers should also check the level regularly, and if it dips below the minimum level, top it up. Letting the coolant drop below this figure could easily lead to overheating, even with antifreeze in the system.