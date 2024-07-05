Can You Add Coolant When The Engine Is Hot (And What Happens If You Do?)

To be clear, it is technically possible to remove the coolant's fill cap and pour fluid into the reservoir when your engine is still hot, and that's true even if it is overheating. But from a safety standpoint, it's important to wait until the engine is cool before checking or adding coolant because: 1) the reservoir cap will be as hot as the engine and could severely burn your hand, and 2) the fluid inside will also be extremely hot even after you turn the engine off, and since it's contained in a pressurized environment, removing the cap could send boiling coolant spewing into your face or onto your person.

Apart from preventing personal injury, adding coolant to a hot engine can also cause damage to the engine itself, and can be particularly dangerous when it is overheating. After all, adding coolant to the engine will swiftly and significantly lower the temperature of the components connected to the engine and cooling systems. If those components cool off too quickly, it could result in potentially irreparable damage such as fissures and cracks throughout.

To avoid such a calamitous outcome, it's wise to wait at least 15 to 30 minutes after a car has been turned off to remove the cap from the coolant reservoir or to try and pour coolant in. The wait could be even longer in extreme situations. So, be sure to err on the side of caution whenever you are checking the coolant levels or adding coolant to your engine.