These States Make It Illegal To Toss Out Batteries – Even Regular AAs

Dead batteries in your Roku remote? Xbox controller batteries are all out of juice? The logical thing to do is to take the dead ones out, toss them in the trash, and swap new ones in. But, depending on your state, that very well could be a crime. With each passing year, throwing away dead batteries has become an increasingly punishable offense. Regulations and restrictions stretch from California to Maine and dozens of states in between, but not everyone's on the same page.

While California's the only state that outright bans throwing away all types of batteries (including AAs), Vermont and New York are rolling out similar bans in the coming years. As of this writing, 18 states have made it a crime to throw certain batteries in the trash, another 15 have specific recycling requirements, while the remaining 17 have no requirements whatsoever. To keep out of trouble, you should definitely know your specific state's laws surrounding battery disposal. We've taken a look at all 50 states (plus Puerto Rico!) to outline which state enforces which type of recycling law below.