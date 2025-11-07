Why Xbox Controllers Still Use Batteries (But PlayStation And Nintendo Switch Don't)

One thing that a lot of our devices have in common is that they've seen conventional batteries replaced with rechargeable lithium-ion ones. As console players will know, PlayStation's DualShock/DualSense controller is recharged via USB, as are Nintendo Switch and Switch 2's Pro Controllers. The Joy-Con for the latter, meanwhile, can charge while connected to the system, whether in handheld or docked mode (though of course handheld mode is far from the most efficient way to do so). Of the big three, Xbox systems from the Xbox 360 onwards have opted for AA batteries instead.

Everyone has their reasons for preferring single-use batteries over rechargeable battery packs or vice versa. For the Xbox team, it was a matter of trying to provide everybody with an option they wanted, as far as possible. In 2020, Eurogamer discussed the creation of the Xbox Series X, and the brand's partner program management director, Jason Ronald, explained how the company arrived at classic AAs for the then-new system. According to him, it was the result of inquiring with fans about what they wanted for their controllers. "When actually talking to gamers," said Ronald, "there is a strong camp that really want AAs." Ronald also acknowledged the anti-AA sentiment during the discussion, the outlet went on, but through the availability of adaptors, this was seen as the best all-around solution. In January 2021, Luke Anderson, the marketing manager for Duracell UK, told Stealth Optional that "there's always been this partnership with Duracell and Xbox ... OEM ... supply the battery product for the Xbox consoles and also the controllers' battery." This is not the same, however, as stating that Xbox must use Duracell batteries in their systems.