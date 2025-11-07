Why Xbox Controllers Still Use Batteries (But PlayStation And Nintendo Switch Don't)
One thing that a lot of our devices have in common is that they've seen conventional batteries replaced with rechargeable lithium-ion ones. As console players will know, PlayStation's DualShock/DualSense controller is recharged via USB, as are Nintendo Switch and Switch 2's Pro Controllers. The Joy-Con for the latter, meanwhile, can charge while connected to the system, whether in handheld or docked mode (though of course handheld mode is far from the most efficient way to do so). Of the big three, Xbox systems from the Xbox 360 onwards have opted for AA batteries instead.
Everyone has their reasons for preferring single-use batteries over rechargeable battery packs or vice versa. For the Xbox team, it was a matter of trying to provide everybody with an option they wanted, as far as possible. In 2020, Eurogamer discussed the creation of the Xbox Series X, and the brand's partner program management director, Jason Ronald, explained how the company arrived at classic AAs for the then-new system. According to him, it was the result of inquiring with fans about what they wanted for their controllers. "When actually talking to gamers," said Ronald, "there is a strong camp that really want AAs." Ronald also acknowledged the anti-AA sentiment during the discussion, the outlet went on, but through the availability of adaptors, this was seen as the best all-around solution. In January 2021, Luke Anderson, the marketing manager for Duracell UK, told Stealth Optional that "there's always been this partnership with Duracell and Xbox ... OEM ... supply the battery product for the Xbox consoles and also the controllers' battery." This is not the same, however, as stating that Xbox must use Duracell batteries in their systems.
Powering your controllers your way
Through official and third-party peripherals, there are a range of options for gamers. Console players aren't committed to either rechargeable batteries or conventional AAs (or equivalent) depending on the system they play. Xbox's Jason Ronald added to Eurogamer that the decision to still use batteries was about "giving flexibility." He added that those Xbox gamers who weren't clamoring for AA compatibility still had an easy solution: "You can use a rechargeable battery pack and it works just like it does on the Elite." Xbox's Elite Wireless Controller, as of the Series 2 model of the device, recharges via USB-C – either directly or via the dock included in the package – rather than taking AAs. For other models of Xbox controller without this setup, and for other Xbox systems, there are further options. The Xbox One Play & Charge Kit, for instance, allows system users to switch to a rechargeable battery pack if they'd prefer for that system.
By the same token, with some systems, it's possible to use AA instead of the standard rechargeable option. The Joy-Con battery pack can power a Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons, with Nintendo noting that "the alkaline batteries that are included (and recommended) with the AA battery pack can fully charge the Joy-Con controller approximately one time." If you're experiencing Joy-Con drift, meanwhile, you might prefer an alternative controller. Xbox's systems took the opposite direction to its competitors, after switching to default AA batteries with the arrival of Xbox 360. Some users, of course, will resent the necessity of buying another accessory to use their preferred charging method, but the main thing is to look into the options available for your system of choice. There are some great Xbox Series X/S accessories with which to customize your experience, after all.