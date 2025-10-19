Yes, Lowe's Recycles Power Tool Batteries – Here's What To Know Before You Go

As convenient as the rechargeable battery packs that power your tools are, they have the same critical weakness that all rechargeable or disposable batteries have: They can't last forever. No matter how high-quality your power tool battery is, years of charging, depleting, and recharging, not to mention the usual degree of jostling and vibrating they undergo, will gradually diminish their ability to properly hold and deliver a charge. Sooner or later, the battery will fail, and you'll have to dispose of it.

It's vitally important that you don't just drop your power tool batteries in the regular trash, as leaking batteries in landfills are extremely bad for the environment. Instead, plan a journey to your local Lowe's hardware store to recycle it. Thanks to an enduring partnership with recycling organization Call2Recycle, Lowe's serves as a convenient drop site for dead power tool batteries.

You can deposit your old packs into the disposal box, and Call2Recycle's experts will handle their safe disposal. Before you drop an entire junk drawer's worth of dead batteries into the bin, though, there are some safety precautions you should know about; particularly in regards to the batteries' terminals and overall structural integrity.