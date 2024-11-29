Swollen Batteries: Will They Explode, And How Should You Dispose Of Them?

Over the last two decades or so, there's been a significant shift in the way that battery-powered devices are rolled out. These days, it's rare for anything particularly substantial, like handheld game consoles, to require traditional disposable batteries the way that they did in the past. Those batteries tend to be the domain of remote controls for TVs and other home theater components, plus inexpensive electric shaves and similar lower power products. Anything requiring significant power, like smartphones or handheld game consoles, uses rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, usually in a proprietary format and often without officially being user-serviceable.

As you may have noticed from the warnings on the box any time you get a package containing a device with a lithium-ion battery, though, they're pretty delicate. Temperature fluctuations can be a significant problem, for one. Although the widespread adoption of USB Type-C as a charging standard in the computing space and beyond has eliminated a lot of the concerns about which chargers are suitable, the batteries can be still overcharged. Thankfully, this is now unlikely because most devices have anti-overcharging protection circuits.

Improper handling of these types can cause the battery to visibly swell, with the potential effect ranging from subtle to the battery looking like it's been inflated with a tire pump. Understandably, this can be a worrisome situation given all of the disclaimers we face about lithium-ion batteries, so let's take a look at how dangerous it is and how to deal with it.

