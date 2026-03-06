10 Cars That Will Become Classics In 2026

When we think of classics, cars from the 1960s and 1970s spring to mind, not necessarily ones that were released at the start of the 21st century. However, as we get closer to the 2030s, cars that laid the groundworks for the latest vehicles on the road more than 25 years ago quietly move into the classic segment. A common practice in the automotive industry is to release a car with the following year attached to it, primarily to keep sales numbers consistent moving into the new year. Thus, a fair few cars that have the 2002 model year attached to them came out in 2001, meaning they'll hit 25 years of age towards the end of 2026.

In our article covering cars that became classics in 2025, we focused on the 2001 model year, and as such, we'll stick to 2002 cars for this list. The 2002 model year saw plenty of change for some of the most popular cars on the road, as well as manufacturers introducing brand-new cars at a time when market demands were rapidly shifting. This gave us a wide variety of cars to choose from here, all of which made their mark and are sure to be remembered as they fall further into the classic ages.