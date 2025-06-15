10 Cars That Will Become Classics In 2025

The meaning of the phrase "classic car" has variable definitions depending on who you're talking to. There are classic cars and then there are classic cars. For lots of folks, the phrase refers specifically to the smooth, curved rides of the mid-20th century, but the truth is a bit broader.

People often use the terms classic, vintage, and antique interchangeably to describe just about any old car, but each term has its own specific meaning. A vintage car refers only to those manufactured between 1919 and 1930, which covers everything from your typical horseless carriage to the Gatsby-esque Cadillacs and cars of the Prohibition Era. The other two categories are age-dependent. An antique car refers to any vehicle 45 years old or older, while a classic car refers to any car between 10 and 25 years old.

The classic category has no official cutoff. The precise timeframe for classic status varies across jurisdictions, and insurance companies may have their own guidelines as well. We're using a 25-year cutoff for our purposes. That means that every year, a new batch of cars becomes classics and may even qualify for a special license plate, depending on your state's regulations. While every car released 25 years ago is reaching classic status at the same time, we're focusing on vehicles that may be of historical significance or at least have interesting features, making them candidates for restoration or preservation.

