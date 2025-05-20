These Are The Kia Optima Model Years Owners Say You Should Avoid

The Kia Optima debuted in 2001, after the Kia Sportage, and has long been one of the most successful models in Kia's history. However, if you were to go over to the Kia website right now and browse its current selections, you would not see the Optima as an option. That is because the company decided to rename the vehicle to the K5 a few years ago, although it is still very much the same sedan that it has been for the past quarter of a century.

A car lasting as long as this one has, especially after a name change, shows that there are quite a lot of fans of what this machine can do. This longevity probably leads a good number of people to seek out a Kia Optima on the used marketplace. However, as is the case with any car with a lifespan as long as the Optima, there have been many peaks and valleys over the many model years.

Some years have sterling performance and reliability records, while others have more complaints made against them than any vehicle would wish to have. Here, we are going to focus on those bad years with a large number of owner complaints, based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and CarComplaints. These are the model years that should not be in your garage.

