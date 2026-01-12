5 Used Luxury SUVs You Can Find For Less Than $30,000
According to Grand View Research, the U.S. luxury SUV market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2024 to 2030, highlighting how American buyers continue to favor luxury SUVs. However, given how depreciation eats into new luxury car prices these days — raising insurance costs — and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, it begs the question of whether spending that much on a brand-new luxury SUV is justified.
Industry estimates place SUV depreciation rates at around 50% after less than five years, and virtually all of the worst depreciating SUVs of 2025 are luxury SUVs. The Range Rover Vogue is a staple luxury SUV that defined the segment. For a brand-new entry-level 2026 Range Rover SE, you are expected to pay an MSRP of $113,300. In five years time, according to iSeeCars, it is expected to retain only 36% of its original value.
Sure, maybe the Range Rover depreciates more than most, but even the Lexus UX 200, which tops luxury SUV resale value charts, loses 36% of its value. Regardless of which luxury SUV you want to buy, all are characterized by depreciation. After a few years, the curve flattens, meaning year-on-year losses are less dramatic if you decide to buy one used. With that in mind, here are five used luxury SUVs you can find for less than $30,000.
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
If you long for the three-pointed star, but also want the utility, safety, and family-friendliness of SUV practicality, the mid-size luxury Mercedes GLE is difficult to ignore. If you hop over to AutoTrader, for $30,000, you can get a 2021/22 Mercedes GLE with around 45k to 95k miles. Since the GLE hasn't been replaced with a brand-new model in almost six years, it means you are getting the latest and best Mercedes mid-size luxury SUV for under $30,000. Cars.com also lists a ton of 2020 and newer GLEs for under $30,000.
It is also reported that 2026 is going to see a second facelift of the GLE, not a completely brand-new model. As far as the car itself, the GLE was crowned by Edmunds as the best mid-size luxury SUV. It also enjoys consecutive top-ranking Top Safety Pick+ by IIHS for every model year since it came out, in 2016. For our review of the very latest 2025 Mercedes GLE 450e, we concluded that it is fantastic. Given how Mercedes is so slow to replace it, it signals that the brand sees no urgent need to disrupt its sales, and that's why you should.
Genesis GV80
If German luxury SUVs don't float your boat, the Genesis GV80 just might. Originally starting its life with an MSRP of around $50,000, it was $5 to $6k cheaper than the 2021 GLE. However, when looking at AutoTrader's listings of the GV80, for a bit under $30,000, you are able to buy a 2024 model year with under 50k miles on the clock. Once again, Cars.com listings portray the same. Although it's reasonable to conclude that the GV80 might not have the luxury allure of a Mercedes, a 2024 Genesis GV80 still has three years of warranty left, compared to a $30,000 2022 GLE, whose coverage is nearly expired.
Regarding market and industry reception, the GV80 is regarded by Car and Driver as the best luxury three-row SUV. As is the case with the Mercedes, the GV80 also came out for the 2020 model year, and besides a mid-cycle facelift in 2023, it hasn't yet been replaced with a brand-new model. In our own review of the 2025 Genesis GV80, we noted that it "screams luxury in every possible way," besides the price tag, which, even when used, seems to undercut many of its main competitors. Buying used instead of new is all about value for money. For that reason alone, the GV80 deserves the spot on this list.
Porsche Cayenne
Out of all of the brands on this list, for brand image, Porsche might just take the cake. The Cayenne has long been a symbol of a sporty SUV wrapped in a three-piece suit. However, as far as the listings on Cars.com and AutoTrader are concerned, all of that image means that $30,000 is going to get you a 2020/21 Porsche Cayenne with 60k to 115k miles at the newest. The biggest appeal of the Cayenne over other SUVs on the list, except maybe the BMW X5, is that it is the driver's choice. Although a 2021 model year might seem dated, reliability should hold up, since J.D. Power deems 2021 Cayenne reliability as "Great."
The base model 2020/21 Cayenne is powered with a 3.0L turbocharged V6, pushing out 335 hp and 332 lb‑ft of torque. For a spot of context, the entry-level four-cylinder GLE 350 offers 255 hp while the entry-level Genesis GV80 is good for 300 hp from its turbo four. Although both the Genesis and the Cayenne were named as our best SUVs of 2022, the Cayenne felt "like a true performance car to drive." So, if brand image, stout reliability, and sporty driving characteristics are deemed as the most important aspects for a luxury SUV, a used 2020/21 Cayenne seems like a very enticing option for $30,000.
BMW X5
Before the turn of the millennium, in January 1999, BMW introduced the X5, which they called "the world's first Sports Activity Vehicle." The brand-new, 2026 X5 costs more than twice the $30k benchmark. However, you can satisfy your X5 cravings with a 2022/23 X5 which, on AutoTrader and Cars.com, can be had for less than $30k, albeit with 60k to 80k miles on the clock. The BMW shares its driver-focused DNA with the Cayenne, but it also balances technology, safety, and comfort. The similarity between the 2023 X5 and the 2021 Cayenne are also apparent in the engine department, where the BMW also uses a six-cylinder engine with the same 335 hp.
As previously mentioned, the appeal of buying a new car, among many things, is warranty, but also repair costs. Individual experiences vary, and it's difficult to rely on industry estimates alone. Still, Edmunds estimates that the 2023 BMW X5 five-year repair costs total at $5,467. For the Cayenne, Edmunds estimates that number to be $10,469, which is almost twice the amount. If we consider that older cars break down more often, and that the X5 extended warranty lasts up to seven years, from an budgeting perspective, the X5 might be the better choice going forwards. For similar reasons, the BMW X5 is also one of the most satisfying SUVs available today.
Lexus RX
Up to this point, we've explored a range of SUVs, each standing out for its own blend of luxury, sportiness, value, safety, or a combination of these qualities. However, we did not yet mention one of the most important aspects of buying a car — reliability, and that's where the Lexus RX shines. When looking at AutoTrader and Cars.com, $30,000 gets you a 2022 RX with around 60k-110k miles on the clock. Although the 2021 Cayenne is indeed reliable, the 2022 Lexus RX was awarded by J.D. Power with an even better reliability rating. 2022 was when Lexus completely re-designed the RX, meaning that buying a used very late 2022 model gets you the very latest model available.
U.S. Car News also ranked the 2022 RX 350 within its top three most reliable midsize SUVs on the market. Besides reliability, the RX 350's depreciation rate is also better than most of its competitors. To top it all off, Lexus is also ranked by CarEdge as the second most-affordable luxury car brand to own. The Lexus RX smokes its competition when it comes to outright sales, meaning that it maintains the number one best-sold luxury SUV in the U.S. title for quite a while now. No matter how you look at it, cars depreciate, they break down, and they cost money to run. Still, if you want a luxury SUV that manages better than most, the RX is a great sub-$30,000 option.