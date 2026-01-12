5 Used Luxury SUVs You Can Find For Less Than $30,000

According to Grand View Research, the U.S. luxury SUV market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2024 to 2030, highlighting how American buyers continue to favor luxury SUVs. However, given how depreciation eats into new luxury car prices these days — raising insurance costs — and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, it begs the question of whether spending that much on a brand-new luxury SUV is justified.

Industry estimates place SUV depreciation rates at around 50% after less than five years, and virtually all of the worst depreciating SUVs of 2025 are luxury SUVs. The Range Rover Vogue is a staple luxury SUV that defined the segment. For a brand-new entry-level 2026 Range Rover SE, you are expected to pay an MSRP of $113,300. In five years time, according to iSeeCars, it is expected to retain only 36% of its original value.

Sure, maybe the Range Rover depreciates more than most, but even the Lexus UX 200, which tops luxury SUV resale value charts, loses 36% of its value. Regardless of which luxury SUV you want to buy, all are characterized by depreciation. After a few years, the curve flattens, meaning year-on-year losses are less dramatic if you decide to buy one used. With that in mind, here are five used luxury SUVs you can find for less than $30,000.