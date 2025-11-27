Lexus RX 350 Depreciation Rate: How Much Value Does It Lose Per Year?

The Lexus RX 350 was first introduced in the mid 2000s, when it replaced the RX300 as one of the very first crossover SUVs of all time. Over the past two and a half decades, the RX has gone through five different generations. The latest, fifth-gen RX 350 from 2022 is one of the best‑selling luxury vehicles in the U.S. However, that does not make it immune to the burden of depreciation.

So, how much value does a Lexus RX 350 lose per year? According to iSeeCars, a new Lexus RX 350 is set to lose 23.2% after the initial three years, or 38.9% after five. Compared to other competitors within its segment, the RX 350 is considerably better, since the average five-year depreciation number for a midsize luxury SUV is 54.9%. This also makes it one of a few Lexus models with great resale value.

CarEdge estimates that the Lexus RX 350 loses about 19% of its value after three years and roughly 33% after five years. Compared to something like a Maserati Levante, which loses 63.4% of its value in five years, buying a Lexus RX 350 can save you up to 30% in depreciation over the same period.