6 Tools To Make Brake Repair And Replacement Easier
As far as automotive maintenance goes, brake repair and replacement tend to be near the top of the list, both in importance and ease of work. Most brake jobs are simple remove and replace gigs or, in the case of do-it-yourselfers, save money on car repairs. The brake system is one of the most critical safety components, and it's important that the amateur mechanic knows what they're doing before diving in, ideally by working with an experienced pro and having all work inspected before taking it on the road.
As a former ASE-certified automotive technician with 15 years in the field, I cannot count the number of times that I saw newer techs struggle to rebuild a brake drum or even perform a simple pad slap because they refused to ask for help. Don't be that mechanic — there is no shame in learning from others, or in admitting that you don't know what you're doing!
Along with years of brake experience, a good set of brake tools will save trouble and aggravation. We've listed several tools to make brake repair and replacement easier, and I have all of them and more in my toolbox. They ensure work proceeds smoothly while reducing the risk of damage to parts and the vehicle.
Lisle Dual Piston Brake Caliper Compressor
This single tool is, by far, the most important recommendation I can make for anyone who plans to do brake work, professionally or otherwise. Single or dual piston brake calipers make up the majority of the calipers you'll encounter during brake pad replacement, and while many weekend mechanics will use a pair of slip-joint pliers or a C-clamp to press the pistons back into their housing, a pistol-grip compressor like this one makes the job infinitely easier.
Another reason to choose a purpose-designed brake caliper compressor over those tools is safety — no matter how large the pair of pliers, there's a non-zero chance the grip slips and either the user gets pinched, or the pistons get damaged. I'll readily admit to having done both before seeing this tool in another technician's box.
The Lisle Dual Piston Brake Caliper Compressor works by pressing against the brake caliper while pushing one or two pistons back into their housings. This process works far better than trying to press one of two in at a time, which can lead to piston damage or ejection from the caliper. Simple, easy pressure will get the job done smoothly, and once the pistons are in place, removing and replacing brake pads is quick work. I had a few cheaper versions from Amazon before settling on this tool, which has lasted me over 10 years and hundreds of brake jobs.
The Lisle Dual Piston Brake Caliper Compressor sells for about $50 on Amazon.
Brake Caliper Hanger Hooks
There is very little that stresses me out more than watching a mechanic balance a brake caliper on a part without securing it. Brake lines aren't designed to bear a load or hold a part when it falls, and when one gets pulled taut — like what happens when a caliper falls and is only saved by that line — damage that can be invisible from the outside can compromise not only the line itself, but the entire brake system. And while braided or stainless steel brake lines do provide a little more durability, there is no reason to risk stressing a hose when a simple hook can securely support a brake caliper.
An affordable tool that will save newbies and veteran mechanics alike a lot of stress, brake caliper hanger hooks are just a pair of insulated wire hangers. Put one end through the caliper and the other over a strut spring or other nearby solid part. Plenty of shade tree mechanics use old wire clothes hangers or zip ties for this job, but the benefit of an insulated, coated hanger hook for pro automotive technicians is that they look like a professional tool, while reducing the risk of scratching the vehicle or the calipers, some of which can be brightly painted in sports cars or custom jobs.
Amazon sells several brands of these insulated brake caliper hanger hooks, and the ones we've linked here only cost around $5 per pair.
Brake Caliper Press Tool
Whether you're just starting out a career as an automotive technician, or volunteered to replace the brakes on a friend's car after doing your own a few times, there's few worse feelings than looking at a new setup on a vehicle and realizing you have no idea how to even begin working on it.
When you're replacing brake pads, one of the first steps in the process is to compress the front caliper pistons so the pads can be removed. In pickups, some sports cars, and larger vehicles, there may be pistons on both sides of the caliper, making removal difficult. Powerful vehicles like the 2026 Chevy Corvette Z06 or the 2025 Ford Mustang Dark Horse use six and four-piston Brembo calipers.
This ratcheting brake caliper press tool from Five Bananas is a godsend for those brake jobs — just place it in between the pads, ratchet the attached wrench, and spread those pads apart easily. The tool includes a pair of larger press boards that attach magnetically to the smaller ones attached to the ratchet, allowing even pressure to be distributed to all pistons, even in larger caliper setups.
The Five Bananas Brake Caliper Press Tool can be purchased from Amazon for around $20.
Brake Bleeder Kit With Hand Vacuum Pump
If you're doing a brake job, it's always a good idea to flush out the old fluid. While manufacturers set different intervals for brake flushes, the general rule is every two years, which is about how long brake pads last. Even though brake fluid operates in a sealed system, it can absorb water and other contaminants and become dirty. Those factors decrease performance, so a shorter interval may be required if the fluid looks dirty or smells burnt.
There are several methods for replacing brake fluid, ranging from a quick reservoir transfer to a full flush that clears fluid from the brake calipers. For the latter, more thorough method, a manual vacuum pump can draw fluid through the brake system, enabling an easy brake flush without requiring a friend to pump your brake pedal.
While I always used an air compressor and a vacuum pump in pro shops, at home it's a different story. I ordered a brake bleeder kit with a hand vacuum pump like the one pictured above, and I've had great luck with it pulling fluid from the calipers. Just make sure you've got the right brake fluid for your vehicle, and you'll be golden.
The Brake Bleeder Kit with Hand Vacuum Pump can be ordered from Amazon for around $17.
Orion Motor Tech 24 Piece Brake Caliper Compression Tool Set
Rear pistons can be a surprising pain in the neck for unprepared DIY mechanics. Until you get a good look at what you're dealing with, you may not know that the vehicle you're working on has calipers that require special tools to compress into the caliper body in order to replace the brake pads.
The Orion Motor Tech 24 Piece Brake Caliper Compression Tool Set includes plates and adaptors to wind back several different styles of pistons as well as left- and right-hand threaded thrust bolt assemblies — the hand tools you'll use to manually wind those pistons back into the caliper.
Choose the adaptor that fits into the piston you're working with, then use a plate for leverage and screw the small tool into place. For more stubborn assemblies, it may help to use a small cheater bar or the box end of a combination wrench. Newer vehicles can often self-retract their pistons using a professional diagnostic tool — if you're not sure, it's probably worth asking or having a professional perform the service.
The Orion Motor Tech 24 Piece Brake Caliper Compression Tool Set costs around $25 on Amazon.
Astro Pneumatic 8-Piece Professional Drum Brake Tool Set
There's one other hurdle that even experienced mechanics often sigh at when removing a vehicle's rear wheels: drum brakes. There are many differences between disc brake and drum brake systems, and disc brakes are more effective for pure stopping power than drums. But drum brakes are still used in many trucks and commercial vehicles due to their lower production and maintenance costs.
Even seasoned professionals have trouble with drum brakes from time to time. The spring, wheel-cylinder, brake-shoe, and adjuster systems provide braking performance, but servicing them requires experience. It took me a year or so of regular brake work before I felt comfortable even trying to replace a set of brake shoes, and even then, I quickly realized that the work also required a good set of tools to adjust, remove, and install those parts. One piece of advice — do one side at a time, and take a picture of the untouched drum brake setup before you begin disassembly.
The Astro Pneumatic 8-Piece Professional Drum Brake Tool Set includes all the tools, installers, compressors, and adjusters you'll need for the job. The set can be purchased from Amazon for $40.