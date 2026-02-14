6 Tools To Make Brake Repair And Replacement Easier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As far as automotive maintenance goes, brake repair and replacement tend to be near the top of the list, both in importance and ease of work. Most brake jobs are simple remove and replace gigs or, in the case of do-it-yourselfers, save money on car repairs. The brake system is one of the most critical safety components, and it's important that the amateur mechanic knows what they're doing before diving in, ideally by working with an experienced pro and having all work inspected before taking it on the road.

As a former ASE-certified automotive technician with 15 years in the field, I cannot count the number of times that I saw newer techs struggle to rebuild a brake drum or even perform a simple pad slap because they refused to ask for help. Don't be that mechanic — there is no shame in learning from others, or in admitting that you don't know what you're doing!

Along with years of brake experience, a good set of brake tools will save trouble and aggravation. We've listed several tools to make brake repair and replacement easier, and I have all of them and more in my toolbox. They ensure work proceeds smoothly while reducing the risk of damage to parts and the vehicle.