Do You Need Stainless Steel Brake Lines If You Take Your Car Racing?

Upgrading your braking system is one of the more important modifications you can do if you regularly take your car to the track. While it might not give you a lot of outright performance, the braking system is an essential safety component of your vehicle. One can start with replacing brake rotors, brake pads, or they can put on a big brake kit. However, one of the more affordable ways to improve your braking system is to go with stainless steel brake lines. Now this is something that one will have to try over time to reap its benefits, but this is something to consider rather than just replacing your brake pads or spending on a very expensive big brake kit.

Most road cars, even high performance supercars, come with rubber brake lines. This is because rubber brake lines are pretty easy to work with. They are flexible, which means that they can easily move with the wheel, and they don't need regular inspection. While they are completely fine for road use, they suffer when things get hot on the track as heat transfers from the pads to the calipers and to the brake fluid which run through the brake lines.

Rubber brake lines under extreme heat and extended usage can expand, and that is not a good thing when driving on the track, where temperatures play a big role. Due to this expansion, the pedal can feel soft and there could be less pressure going to the pads as well. Rubber brake lines are also more susceptible to damage from debris and as time goes on, rubber also deteriorates.

