DOT 3 Vs. DOT 4 Brake Fluid: Can You Mix Them, And Are They Interchangeable?

Modern cars require a lot of maintenance and individual parts to function properly. Many of those parts degrade over time and require replacement or special attention. Various automotive fluids, in particular, are essential for your vehicle's smooth performance and health. Of those fluids, one of the most vital for your car and your safety is brake fluid.

Advertisement

Brake fluid is a type of hydraulic fluid used in modern automotive brake systems. These systems rely on hydraulic fluid, a master cylinder, a network of fluid lines, and either disc or drum brakes to help stop your car. The master cylinder pressurizes the brake fluid and sends it to the brakes, where the pressurized fluid is used to compress the brake mechanisms. This can be a disc system, a drum system, or a combination of the two, depending on the car. However, not all brake fluid is the same. If you've ever purchased a bottle of brake fluid to perform your own brake job or top off the hydraulic brake fluid in your vehicle, you may have noticed several different types of brake fluid on the shelf at the auto parts store.

Advertisement

Two of the most common variations of brake fluid used in modern passenger cars and trucks are DOT 3 and DOT 4 fluid. While these two fluids are slightly different, they are interchangeable in some situations. You can use DOT 4 if your brake fluid reservoir cap says DOT 3, but you shouldn't put DOT 3 fluid in your car if the cap says DOT 4. Why is that, and what exactly are the differences between these two fluids? That's precisely what we're going to cover now.