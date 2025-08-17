These Harbor Freight Pliers Are So Popular They Keep Selling Out

Now that you know a bit more about the pliers' construction, it's time to take a look at what the people who have actually used them think about their build quality and performance. On its Harbor Freight product page, the Icon Long-Nose Slip-Joint Pliers currently have a perfect 5 out of 5 score with over 200 reviews and 100% of customers stating that they would recommend the tool to other buyers. Scores like that don't come around very often.

But you don't have to rely on the opinions of buyers on the Harbor Freight website. Folks on Reddit seem to like the pliers too. "They do the nickel trick very well," said the author of one thread. The Redditor went on to say, "I spent a solid hour at work just messing [with] the pliers. They're sharp as hell, and the slip joint is shockingly snug for any tool. Very happy for $28."

"There's really not much to talk about with these," YouTube reviewer Dartmech stated, adding that "It's a set of needle-nose pliers that has a slip-joint function. Three-position, 9-inches long (9 ½-inches long), good handles, Icon brand. So, it just gives you more versatility with a pair of needle-nose." Meanwhile, YouTube reviewer ThingsMen tested them on grip, hardness, and a variety of other metrics to ensure build quality. He generally seemed impressed with their performance as well, reiterating that the pliers were an incredible value for their price. "I don't know how they've done it," he said. "I'm really excited to put these to work."