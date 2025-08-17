These Harbor Freight Pliers Are So Popular They Keep Selling Out
A good set of needle-nose pliers is a must-have addition to just about any tool bag. Every vocation, from plumbing and electrical to jewelry making, can benefit from this handy tool, but not all pliers are created equally. Sturdy material, well-aligned jaws, comfortable non-slip grips, and a tightly calibrated pivot joint are all essential components in a quality set of pliers. Tools like that usually come at a high price, but some bargain hunters have found a pair at Harbor Freight that promises high quality at a reasonable price.
The Icon 9-inch Long-Nose Slip-Joint Pliers appear to be one of the hottest tools on the discount hardware store's shelves, with virtually every corner of the internet claiming that these rank among the top Harbor Freight Icon tools that are worth buying. In fact, these pliers have become so popular that many potential customers have started to get frustrated as Harbor Freight locations seem to be having trouble keeping them in stock. Harbor Freight still has plenty of them available on its website if you have trouble finding them in stores, but you might want to know a bit more about them and where all the hype is coming from before you go rushing off to buy a pair for yourself. Knowing what owners and reviewers have said about their real-world applications can help you decide if they're worth it.
Icon 9-inch Long-Nose Slip-Joint Pliers' specs and price
Anyone familiar with Harbor Freight's store-owned brands knows that a major part of the company's sales strategy involves comparing its products to those made by other prominent brands. The Icon series of tools is most often compared to tools made by Snap-On, a premium brand that is known for making top-quality tools that tend to cost significantly more than a majority of its competitors. The product page for the Icon 9-inch Long-Nose Slip-Joint Pliers lists the tool's price at $27.99 and invites shoppers to compare it to the $71.75 Snap-On Talon Grip Long-Nose Slip-Joint Pliers (LN47ACF). The design similarities are apparent at a glance, but the Icon pliers aren't just about looks.
"The Icon 9-inch Long-Nose Slip-Joint Pliers have a 3-position slip joint for maximum versatility and increased jaw capacity," the tool's product description states. "The cross-hatched teeth provide superior gripping strength and pulling power." These jaws are made from forged alloy steel for increased durability. They also have a clear-coat finish to help resist corrosion. Then there are the handles, which are coated in a non-slip cushioned grip. Finally, it has precision-ground tips that are designed to help grip smaller items more easily and a shear cutter integrated into the base of the clamp. Like all hand tools sold at Harbor Freight, the Icon 9-inch Long-Nose Slip-Joint Pliers also benefit from the company's lifetime warranty that guarantees replacement to the original owner if the tool is damaged.
What do people think of the Icon 9-inch Long-Nose Slip-Joint Pliers?
Now that you know a bit more about the pliers' construction, it's time to take a look at what the people who have actually used them think about their build quality and performance. On its Harbor Freight product page, the Icon Long-Nose Slip-Joint Pliers currently have a perfect 5 out of 5 score with over 200 reviews and 100% of customers stating that they would recommend the tool to other buyers. Scores like that don't come around very often.
But you don't have to rely on the opinions of buyers on the Harbor Freight website. Folks on Reddit seem to like the pliers too. "They do the nickel trick very well," said the author of one thread. The Redditor went on to say, "I spent a solid hour at work just messing [with] the pliers. They're sharp as hell, and the slip joint is shockingly snug for any tool. Very happy for $28."
"There's really not much to talk about with these," YouTube reviewer Dartmech stated, adding that "It's a set of needle-nose pliers that has a slip-joint function. Three-position, 9-inches long (9 ½-inches long), good handles, Icon brand. So, it just gives you more versatility with a pair of needle-nose." Meanwhile, YouTube reviewer ThingsMen tested them on grip, hardness, and a variety of other metrics to ensure build quality. He generally seemed impressed with their performance as well, reiterating that the pliers were an incredible value for their price. "I don't know how they've done it," he said. "I'm really excited to put these to work."