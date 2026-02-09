5 Of The Best Under-$200 Power Tools Of 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whenever you go to the hardware store, it feels like you always see the same old tools on the shelves. It's true that the mainstays are around for years before they're upgraded or replaced, but believe it or not, tools have yearly release cycles just like smartphones, TVs, and automobiles. They don't get quite the same amount of love as those other things, but rest assured, if you look deep enough, you can find announcements and lists of new tools from most of the major tool brands.

In most cases, the tool brands are expanding their lineup, replacing tools that aren't performing well, updating existing tools, and filling in holes in the product lineups. For example, Ryobi added a selection of snowblowers to its lineup in 2025 to better keep up with competitors that already had snowblowers in their lineups.

If you're interested to see some good, new tools that came out within the last year or so, this is the list for you. All of the below tools were launched within the last year, give or take a handful of months, and they're ones that we found useful enough to recommend to you. The actual selection is much wider, but that selection also includes niche tools you probably don't need.