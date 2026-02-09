5 Of The Best Under-$200 Power Tools Of 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whenever you go to the hardware store, it feels like you always see the same old tools on the shelves. It's true that the mainstays are around for years before they're upgraded or replaced, but believe it or not, tools have yearly release cycles just like smartphones, TVs, and automobiles. They don't get quite the same amount of love as those other things, but rest assured, if you look deep enough, you can find announcements and lists of new tools from most of the major tool brands.
In most cases, the tool brands are expanding their lineup, replacing tools that aren't performing well, updating existing tools, and filling in holes in the product lineups. For example, Ryobi added a selection of snowblowers to its lineup in 2025 to better keep up with competitors that already had snowblowers in their lineups.
If you're interested to see some good, new tools that came out within the last year or so, this is the list for you. All of the below tools were launched within the last year, give or take a handful of months, and they're ones that we found useful enough to recommend to you. The actual selection is much wider, but that selection also includes niche tools you probably don't need.
Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo
Ryobi seems to update its One+ 18-Volt 2-Tool Combo Kit every couple of years, and 2025 was the most recent. The kit is simple enough. It comes with a cordless drill, an impact driver, two 1.5 Ah batteries, a charger, and a bag. The two tools are fairly basic and common, but with a nearly endless number of uses from hanging picture frames to taking apart furniture. I own a Ryobi drill, albeit an older one, and it's probably the most used tool in my entire collection.
This is an easy recommendation because it's new, and it's useful for beginners. A cordless drill is usually on the shortlist in terms of power tools you should own, and it's often one that people pick up first (including me). Pair that with the relatively low cost of entry, and it's a pretty easy financial decision to make. Ryobi sells this for $139.99, but it goes on sale so often for $99.99 that it might as well be the actual retail price.
The other benefit of this particular combo kit is that it gets you into Ryobi's ecosystem. There are dozens of tools that use the same One+ 18-volt battery system that range from power tools to fans and even some lawn equipment like leaf blowers. With that in mind, we recommend taking a look at the rest of Ryobi's lineup to see if you want to commit to its One+ system.
Craftsman V20 RP Cordless Circular Saw
The Craftsman V20 RP Cordless Circular Saw was originally announced by Craftsman at the tail end of 2024, and so it's new enough to be included on this list. Craftsman is a big player in circular saw brands and other power tools, so it's only natural that its latest circular saw is one of the better buys of 2025. The tool features 4,500 no-load RPM, an auxiliary handle for cutting at length, and a dust port to keep the sawdust out of your face while you cut. It also stores the blade key on the tool itself for quicker blade swaps.
This is another one of those tools that is useful for a lot of stuff. I bought mine when I was pulling apart an old shed in my backyard and having a circular saw made the job much faster and easier. This 4.5-inch blade circular saw is similar to the one I own, so I can attest that it's more than good enough for home project use. Craftsman says this model is more efficient, resulting in more use between battery swaps compared to older models.
The tool doesn't have any pro reviews, but it does have a smattering of customer reviews, most of which agree that the saw is good. The most common praise was that it ran smoothly, cut through their typical materials like butter, and that the price point isn't too ridiculous. It uses Craftsman's V20 batteries, so it's also a good value if you already have those on hand.
DeWalt 20V XR ½-inch Hammer Drill
The DeWalt 20-Volt XR ½-inch Hammer Drill was a part of DeWalt's 2025 tool lineup along with a bunch of other tools. DeWalt sells this tool for $199 and markets it directly to professionals, so rest assured this is more than good enough for home use as well. It comes with two speed settings with its variable trigger, including a 0-650 RPM mode and a 0-2,000 RPM mode. It uses DeWalt's 20-Volt MAX system, so it'd be a good addition to a tool collection that already uses those batteries.
Hammer drills are similar to drills and impact drivers but are generally rated to drill into tougher surfaces more quickly. This is thanks to a hammering motion that is built into the mechanism that assists in getting through tougher stuff. I don't own a hammer drill, but my neighbor does, and I used it to drill into the brick on my house to hang an address sign. It's definitely not a job my drill or impact driver would've handled as well. The best reason to get a hammer drill is so you can drill those things that your regular drill can't.
You'll usually want to avoid using a hammer drill as a regular drill thanks to the hammering action, but the DeWalt hammer drill has a toggle to turn it off, making it usable as a regular drill as well. It also has an anti-rotation system that keeps it from flying out of your hands if it gets caught on something.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel Ratchets
Cordless ratchets aren't something you see every day. Milwaukee released three such models in 2025, including ¼-inch, ⅜-inch, and ½-inch variants. They all look and function mostly the same, with two major differences. The first is the ¼-inch and ⅜-inch versions, which work up to 35 lb-ft of torque and the ½-inch variant can go up to 60 lb-ft of torque. The other is, obviously, the bit sizes that they support, as shown in their names. Despite the differences, all three tools go for $199, so you can buy the one that supports the ratchet sockets you already own.
It's true that cordless ratchets like these don't have the power of a dedicated torque wrench. However, you only ever rarely need that kind of power, and for most general purposes, Milwaukee's ratchets work perfectly fine. For reference, lug nuts require 80-100 lb-ft to loosen, so you won't be able to use these to change a tire. Spark plugs only need around 10-20 lb-ft to install. Tasks like that are where you're most likely to use a cordless ratchet set.
I've never personally used one of these before, but they seem like a neat idea. Last summer, I had to remove some stuff on my riding mower to replace the alternator, and these cordless ratchets would've made my life a lot easier. In any case, these use Milwaukee's M12 Fuel battery system, which boasts over 150 other tools. Other brands have them too, but Milwaukee's are definitely the newest kids on the block.
DeWalt 20V Max Show Shovel
Winter Storm Fern gave me a stark reminder that shoveling lots of snow is kind of awful, and having a machine to help is always worth consideration, even if you're reasonably healthy. The electric snow shovel has been making the rounds on social media in the last few years, and DeWalt released its own in 2025. The 10-inch 20-Volt Max Snow Shovel is battery powered, includes an adjustable plate to throw the snow where you want, and it's not much larger than a string trimmer.
Snow shovels sit in an odd spot. They're smaller and less expensive than a full-size snow blower and are less powerful. It's not unusual to see folks expecting miracles out of these things. They do work, and they work pretty well for their intended purpose. However, they do have limitations, and understanding those limitations ensures that you have a good time with one of these gadgets. For Winter Storm Fern, I wouldn't have tried to shovel 12 inches of snow all at once, but I would've gone out a few times and shoveled three or four inches of snow a few times.
Since these can be controversial due to their limitations, Ryobi also released a selection of full-size snowblowers in 2025. They are way more than $200, but the more powerful ones can move a lot more snow and are less finicky than electric snow shovels. Either way, don't try to run over any sticks. It never works out well for the snowblower or the owner.
How we chose these tools
The first thing we did was seek out and find lists of all the tools the major toolmakers released in 2025. From there, we narrowed it down to just power tools that were under $200. This gave us the foundation for this list. From there, we removed niche tools and any tools that have overwhelmingly negative reviews. After all, something can't be the best if everyone hates it and nobody uses it. We also strayed away from USB-powered tools, since those don't tend to be what you think of when you think of power tools, and are generally less powerful than their full-size brethren.
After that, the culling became more difficult, as usability is often subjective. Once we have a list of well-priced, new tools that people liked, the list was then shortened based on tools we think people might actually be interested in buying, which just so happened to be simpler, common tools.
From that data and subjective choosing, the above list formed. The only one that we were a little iffy on was the snow shovel, as they tend to be a little weird to use. Many folks have gotten sticks and stones stuck in them, but with a little caution, we found that they do tend to work pretty well.