13 Of The Best New DeWalt Products Of 2025 So Far
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
DeWalt has earned a reputation as a manufacturer of tools for just about anybody. While Milwaukee leans more toward professionals, and Ryobi markets itself as a toolmaker for the do-it-yourselfer, DeWalt makes tools that strike a balance between dependability, power, and value. The yellow-and-black products from DeWalt include some of the best power tools out there, whether the category is chainsaws, impact wrenches, or even utility knives. The company is owned by Stanley Black & Decker, but DeWalt sets itself apart with its high-quality products that are as familiar on the job site as they are in the craft room.
DeWalt is constantly producing new and innovative products, and 2025 has seen innovations in safety and power. The brand has also started to expand into tools for tradespeople like electricians and plumbers, with tools designed to cut and deburr pipes and conduit. We've highlighted 13 of the best new DeWalt products of 2025 so far, based on my extensive experience using and reviewing DeWalt products for SlashGear as a former professional automotive technician and current unprofessional homeowner and jack-of-all-trades.
We've provided links to authorized DeWalt retailers to purchase each product we have included on this list. DeWalt has confirmed to SlashGear that Amazon is an authorized retailer of its products; however, it's important to verify you're buying directly from Amazon and not a third party, or warranties may not be honored.
DeWalt 60V Max 21-inch Brushless Cordless RWD Self-Propelled Lawn Mower Kit
I've always found mowing the lawn to be a nice bit of Zen during lawn care. Whether it was our little patch of grass in the Chicago suburbs when I was a kid, or the big backyard I maintain for my wife and three dogs now, popping on some headphones and walking behind a mower never seems like a chore. Using a self-propelled lawn mower like this DeWalt certainly helps make it an easy task.
The DeWalt 60-Volt Max 21-inch Brushless Cordless RWD Self-Propelled Lawn Mower Kit impresses with features like dual blades and mulching, side discharge, and bagging options. You get up to 85 minutes of runtime by using both batteries included in this kit in succession — more than enough time to take care of a half-acre yard. Eco Mode extends runtime by keeping the blades moving constantly, while Boost mode speeds them up for thicker foliage, and Auto adjusts to the situation at hand.
The DeWalt 60-Volt Max 21-inch Brushless Cordless RWD Self-Propelled Lawn Mower Kit includes a pair of 12 Ah 60-Volt Max FlexVolt batteries and a charger. It can be purchased from Home Depot for $949.
DeWalt 60V Max 4-½ inch - 6-inch Side Handle Detect Grinder
The DeWalt 60-Volt Max 4-½ inch – 6-inch Side Handle Detect Grinder has a lot going for it, including power that tops DeWalt's corded angle grinder by over 30 percent. The tool's brushless motor pumps out up to 9,000 RPM with no load, making this a great tool for materials like metal and concrete. This grinder also integrates DeWalt's Tool Connect + Tech, which helps site managers by providing information like tool locations and product inventory.
Grinders are useful tools, but they're also powerful and dangerous. I almost lost an eye using a grinder on a rusted shock absorber bolt a few years back, and if I hadn't been wearing safety glasses, I'd definitely have an eyepatch and a pirate ship today. Increased safety is the name of the game with DeWalt's Perform and Protect lineup, adding anti-rotation tech to this DeWalt grinder by way of DeWalt's E-Clutch system, which can shut down a tool's motor in under a tenth of a second when a pinch or stall is detected. Side handle detecting dual triggers that require two hands on the tool during operation helps to maintain strict safety standards on the job site.
The DeWalt 60-Volt Max 4-½ inch six-inch Side Handle Detect Grinder is available as a bare tool from Acme Tools for $379.
DeWalt 20V Max XR 12-inch Double Bevel Sliding Miter Saw
A miter saw may be one of the last tools you'd think you'd want a battery-powered version of — that is, until you're rehabbing a home and haven't gotten the power turned on yet. Cordless miter saws have been around for years now, adding portability and saving you money on fuel and a generator; however, until recently, DeWalt only offered its miter saws in its 60-Volt Max lineup. While that's not necessarily bad, most regular folks aren't invested in larger batteries that often power heavy-duty, professional-grade tools.
Enter the DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR 12-inch Double Bevel Sliding Miter Saw, featuring DeWalt's largest cut capacity for a 20-Volt Max miter saw: up to 14 inches horizontally and 6-½ inches vertically or nested. Compound miter and bevel cuts are handled with power and precision, and adjustments are easy to make. This is a large tool, requiring a bit of room due to its dual sliding rail system, and at over 50 pounds, it's not exactly lightweight, but for the power and versatility it offers, this DeWalt miter saw is great for big jobs that require a variety of cuts.
The DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR 12-inch Double Bevel Sliding Miter Saw sells for $699 at Lowes.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless 3-Speed High Torque ¼-inch Impact Driver With Lanyard Ready Attachment Point
The DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Brushless Cordless 3-Speed High Torque ¼ in. Impact Driver With Lanyard Ready Attachment Point produces a max torque of 2500 inch-pounds, which makes it the highest-torque impact driver DeWalt manufactures. It's an upgrade to the DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Brushless Cordless 3-Speed High Torque ¼ in. Impact Driver, but with new safety features to make it worth looking at if you haven't yet splurged.
The tool has 63 percent faster driving than comparable DeWalt impacts, and a no-load speed of 3,800 RPM. The tool has 9 LEDs to illuminate those tight spots that this ¼-inch impact can squeeze into. As for safety, DeWalt's Lanyard Ready lineup features attachment points in both tools and batteries, to make sure that a dropped tool isn't going to smash against the ground — or a co-worker's noggin.
The DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Brushless Cordless 3-Speed High Torque ¼ in. Impact Driver With Lanyard Ready Attachment Point is available at Acme Tools for $240.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless ½-inch Hammer Drill
A hammer drill isn't a tool for everyone, but you'll be happy you have one when getting into projects involving masonry. The hammer drill combines the rotary action of a regular drill with a hammering action that drives the drill bit forward, making quick work of concrete or brickwork.
When you're choosing a hammer drill over other varieties of cordless drill, it's because you need extra power to get through the toughest materials. The DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Brushless Cordless ½-inch Hammer Drill provides that — it's the most powerful 20-Volt Max 2-Speed Hammer Drill DeWalt makes. It features DeWalt's new Anti-Rotation system that powers down the tool when excessive rotation is sensed, and an indicator light kicks on to let you know that your tool isn't broken, it's just looking out for you. This drill can make up to 175 holes per charge and features a metal ratcheting chuck and a bright three-position LED work light.
The DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Brushless Cordless ½-inch Hammer Drill can be purchased as a bare tool from Home Depot for $169.
DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Multi-Head Drill/Driver
If you're reading this article, odds are you've already invested in DeWalt's massive inventory of drills, drivers, impact wrenches, and other vaguely pistol-shaped tools. What if you don't want to swap out a tool for every little variant you come across on a single job? What if there was a versatile tool that could easily change from a drill to a right-angle driver to an offset hex driver? If that's something you're interested in, look no further than the DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max Multi-Head Drill/Driver.
This tool's included right-angle attachment is what helps it to stand out. With it, users can work in tight spaces or around corners, like you'd encounter in cabinet installation. Other attachments include a ½-inch metal chuck, a ¼-inch quick-release offset attachment, and a standard ¼-inch quick-release attachment. Those attachments are compatible with the right-angle attachment, allowing you to set up, for example, an offset right-angle driver to get your bit around a pipe and into that last tough-to-access fastener.
The DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max Multi-Head Drill/Driver can be purchased as a bare tool for $249 at Home Depot.
DeWalt 20V Max 2-Speed Grease Gun
Toolmakers have been making battery-powered grease guns for years, but I was always hesitant to invest in one. Once I used a friend's to grease an older pickup in the shop we worked at, I was sold. Powered grease guns like this DeWalt 20-Volt Max 2-Speed Grease Gun are fast, clean, and can even power through some rusty older Zerk fittings that would otherwise require a replacement — a task any mechanic will tell you is flirting with disaster, as those old fittings routinely snap off, requiring an easy-out, a lot of patience, and a bit of luck to remove.
For the beleaguered technicians that are tasked with keeping customer cars or a fleet of construction vehicles working smoothly, the DeWalt 20-Volt Max 2-Speed Grease Gun can dispense up to seven tubes of grease per charge, and up to nine ounces per minute. The tool is powerful, too, forcing grease into stubborn clogged fittings with up to 10,000 max PSI. While the tool isn't cheap, it's the kind of thing a professional will definitely benefit from owning.
The DeWalt 20-Volt Max 2-Speed Grease Gun is available as a bare tool from Acme Tools, with a price tag of $320.
DeWalt 20V Max Plastic Tubing Cutter
A tool that really would have come in handy for me a few nights ago when I was replacing a sink for a friend, the DeWalt 20-Volt Max Plastic Tubing Cutter makes quick work of drain pipes, cutting two inches of schedule 80 PVC in around three seconds. While I was cutting away at old and new pipes with a dull Husky plumbing multitool I purchased years ago, I could have had smooth, burr free cuts with this handy tool that I didn't even know existed until recently.
The DeWalt 20-Volt Max Plastic Tubing Cutter can get through up to 400 cuts on a full charge, and features both automatic and manual control — a useful feature if you've got a lot of cuts to make before getting back under a sink or into a crawl space. The cutter has a comfortable, well-balanced handle and a powerful LED light. It's a specialty tool, for sure, but one that could be a massive time-saver when in the right hands.
The DeWalt 20-Volt Max Plastic Tubing Cutter can be purchased from Home Depot as a bare tool for $239.
DeWalt Elite Series Locking Bit Holders
There's nothing worse than trying to rig up a solution to a problem bit holder. If you've spent any time working on cars, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about — putting a bit of paper towel between your wobble extension and a socket that won't stay put, for example. Bit holders are some of the most annoying of these problem tool holders, since you're often using them to get a ratchet and bit into a tight spot, and you can't afford the time wasted when that bit just decides to take a dive into the tiny space between the engine cover and motor mount.
Alongside the specialty tools for tradesmen that DeWalt has been putting a spotlight on recently, the brand has also released a wide variety of accessories that are compatible with just about any tool brand. Included in that release are the DeWalt Elite Series Locking Bit Holders, a selection of extensions that have some clever features. DeWalt claims that these bit holders provide up to double the magnetic strength of Milwaukee's, due to the use of some powerful rare earth magnets. Bits lock in place securely, and pop out by pulling a sleeve back — no tools required. These bit holders work with any ¼-inch hex bits or accessories, are available at Acme Tools, and come in 3-inch, 6-inch, and 12-inch lengths. They cost $10, $15, and $17, respectively.
DeWalt 20V Max Transfer Pump
If you need water drained fast, and power isn't an option, like in a flooded basement, a battery powered transfer pump could be a savior. Transfer pumps use a motor and impeller to move water by way of a pair of hoses attached to the unit. It's a simple machine, but one you'll be glad to have on hand if you live in an area prone to flooding — or if a water heater or pipe bursts in your home.
Capable of transferring up to 300 gallons of tap water on a single charge and moving up to ten gallons per minute, the DeWalt 20-Volt Max Transfer Pump is lightweight, portable, and powerful. This pump is also able to transfer a mixture of 60% water and 40% propylene glycol, making it useful for HVAC and refrigeration technicians as well as homeowners.
The DeWalt 20-Volt Max Transfer Pump is available as a bare tool on Amazon for $249.
DeWalt Impact Connect Nut Runner Attachment
The task of running nuts on long threaded shafts is an inconvenience at the best of times, especially when you've got a lot to do. Running a nut by hand takes time and can be tiring, and even more so if those rods or bolts are overhead. The DeWalt Impact Connect Nut Runner Attachment, compatible with virtually all brands of 18-volt or 20-volt impact drivers, quickly runs seven different sizes of nuts onto four threaded rod sizes. The attachment comes with four inserts and a brace bracket that quickly and easily attaches to compatible impact drivers — the list provided by DeWalt includes drivers from Makita, Milwaukee, Bosch, and Craftsman.
DeWalt says that this attachment is three times faster than running nuts manually, and it also provides up to 100 pounds of lifting capacity for those times when you're running a nut on an overhead rod with a bit of weight behind it, like when setting up Unistrut trapeze kits for overhead HVAC or electrical systems.
The DeWalt Impact Connect Nut Runner Attachment is available on Amazon for about $130.
DeWalt 20V Max 10-inch Brushless Cordless Snow Shovel
Technically released in late 2024, we're still throwing this cordless snow shovel in because it's a decent tool for a decent price, and because we're writing this in October, when snowfall has already begun for some of us. A solid compromise between a manual shovel and a full-on snowblower, this electric snow shovel is great for renters or city-dwellers who just need to clear a walkway from the sidewalk to their door, and maybe the saved strain on their backs means they're willing to help out a neighbor, too.
The DeWalt 20-Volt Max 10-inch Brushless Cordless Snow Shovel is not a snow blower, but it doesn't cost as much as one, either. With a 10-inch cleaning width and a suggested depth of up to six inches of snow, the tool works well for clearing off a deck or walkway after a light snowfall, or during one if you're the proactive type. As it's a 20-Volt Max-powered shovel, it's not as powerful as the 40 or 60-volt shovels other brands sell. For a lower price, it's worth a second look.
The DeWalt 20-Volt Max 10-inch Brushless Cordless Snow Shovel is available from Acme Tools as a bare tool for $150.
DeWalt Atomic 20V Max 4-½- inch Angle Grinder
DeWalt's Atomic line is designed to pack a lot of power into a small tool, improving maneuverability while still providing the power needed for tough jobs. The line is powered by the DeWalt 20-Volt Max battery, so it's also not demanding customers to invest in yet another battery and charger system.
Here's a tool so new that it's not even in stores yet. However, its small profile and advanced safety features made it tough to ignore, so we're including it on this list. The DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max 4-½- inch Angle Grinder won the award for Best Cordless Grinder in the 2025 Pro Tool Innovation awards, and is the kind of small, powerful tool that would be right at home in a plumber's portable bag or a mechanic's tool box. The tool has a comfortable paddle switch and forward exhaust system, and can produce up to 11,000 RPM when under no load. It's equipped with safety features like DeWalt's Anti-Rotation system and an electronic brake that stops the wheel within 1.25 seconds after the paddle is released.
The DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max 4-½- inch Angle Grinder is not yet available in stores, but it does have a product listing on DeWalt's website.
Methodology
Tools were selected for this list of 13 of the best new DeWalt Products of 2025 so far by first reviewing the full list of products released by DeWalt in 2025 on the brand's website, as well as new product listings on the sites of Home Depot and Acme Tools — both authorized DeWalt retailers. My own extensive experience as an experienced professional automotive technician, homeowner, and handyperson informed my choices, as did my years of familiarity with DeWalt products in the home, auto shop, and backyard.