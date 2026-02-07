12 Timeless Motorcycles That Mix Old-School Style With Modern Performance

Classic designs become classic for a reason: Timelessness. While some vehicles are hopelessly outdated from the moment they roll off the assembly line, others will look as good in a century as they did the first time they leapt from the drawing board.

The problem with a machine from the bygone days of our youth (or even earlier) is that performance and reliability tend to decline the further back in time you go. The coolest restomods around combine retro looks with modern tech in a mix as iconic as chocolate and peanut butter. And it's not just about speed. Updated safety equipment and amenities make modern rides safer and more comfortable than ever.

Fortunately, motorcycle manufacturers recognize that many riders appreciate classic design. Many cater to this market by incorporating vintage styling into modern bikes. Drawing inspiration from past eras, including the history of their own brands, today's builders evoke nostalgia while remaining cutting-edge in performance and reliability.