Every Kawasaki Ninja Model Confirmed For 2026 So Far, Ranked By Price

As we round the corner of 2025 and see the new year in the distance, manufacturers are rolling out the details and the prices on their newest models and Kawasaki is in on the game pretty early, with lots of prices now available for 2026. The original Ninja was one of the coolest looking Kawasaki bikes of all time, and these days name covers 13 different models across three different classes of sportbike. That's a lot of sporty green motorcycles. Kawasaki divides them up into subcategories too, helping shoppers get a sense for a bikes purpose and capacity for speed: Sport, Supersport, and Hypersport.

Motorcycle manufacturers often debut new colors, new features, and various updates with model-year change overs and Kawasaki has done that on several of its Ninja models. With those changes, though, (and in some cases with no changes at all) come some new prices too. In some instances, the prices have gone up by as little as $100 year-to-year, but in other cases they've gone up by thousands. Here's what's been priced so far, for 2026.