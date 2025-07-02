2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Review: The Goldilocks Sportsbike

For me, there's always been something very Goldilocks and the Three Bears about 600cc sportbikes: they're just right in almost every way. They're lightweight enough to feel sharp and athletic around corners. They're powerful enough for the kind of outright speed you expect from a sportbike. They're reasonably priced, too, especially when you compare them to their 1,000cc siblings.

Sure, liter bikes like the newest Ninja ZX-10R we just tested get all the latest tech, and in the proper hands they'll get you going down a racetrack straightaway at wild speeds, but 600cc's are where it's at for me. And even though it has a bit more displacement than the average 600cc bike, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R offers the exceptional balance between size and performance that many riders are looking for, without breaking the bank in the process. The ZX-6R is like porridge that's the ideal temperature, a chair that has proper padding, and a bed that fits just right.