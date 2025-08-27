13 Of The Best BMW Cafe Racers Of All Time

Many people have heard of the cafe racer. At the root of it, these were motorcycles that were supposed to look good and go really, really fast. It began in the U.K. when young motorcycle owners would modify their rides. Young riders discovered that they could easily squeeze more speed and performance out of their bikes with a few changes. For starters, the foot pegs were set further back, for a lower riding position that helped with stability and air resistance. The fuel tanks would often be smaller as well, as these bikes were built for short, fast trips, so range wasn't really a priority.

Many also added clip-on handlebars as well as other distinctive cosmetic modifications, and thus, some of the most iconic motorcycles of all time were born. Popular names in the scene were Triumph and Norton, though BMW joined the party later as well.

Classic early BMW motorcycles like the R-series gave riders both reliability and the beloved boxer engine. The boxer configuration, with its horizontally opposed cylinders, created a unique look and sound that resulted in some of the coolest BMW motorcycles of all time. These were among the fastest BMW bikes as well, which was an added plus. Here are 13 of the best BMWs to join the ranks of the cafe racer.