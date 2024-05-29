The History Behind One Of WW2s Most Famous Motorcycles: The BMW R75

BMW has been around for over a century. The company has long since established itself as one of the most influential entities in just about every corner of the automotive industry, though some people may not realize that it's been making motorcycles for nearly as long as its doors have been open. To this day, BMW Motorrad is considered one of the best motorcycle manufacturers in the world. It makes everything from touring and adventure motorcycles that are meant for traversing the untamed wilderness to street bikes, cruisers, and roadsters that are built to maximize performance on the pavement. But to understand where the company is now, it's worth taking a look at one of the most famous bikes in its history: The BWM R75.

This heavy military bike was made during World War 2 to operate with a sidecar and navigate the rugged terrain that German soldiers would have to navigate across war-torn Europe and Africa. MCS referred to it as "Germany's equivalent to the American Jeep," in reference to its popularity as a mode of transportation among soldiers on the front lines. Its unique design and influence have made it a popular model among collectors. Here's a bit about the motorcycle itself and how it earned its place in automotive history.