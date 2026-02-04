5 Weird Gadgets You Can Plug Into Your Smart TV

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to TVs, most people really only pay attention to the HDMI ports. That's because everything plugs into it, from streaming sticks like the Roku Streaming Stick to game consoles like the PlayStation 5. It makes sense. Those devices actually show up on your TV screen and do things, and the whole point of a TV is watch content or play video games. However, all smart TVs also come with USB ports and, believe it or not, those little things are entirely functional. The trick is finding out which things are functional and what you can do with them.

I've used my TV USB ports for a few things over the years, including as a charging port for my Xbox controller and once as a music player during a get-together before I bought myself a good Bluetooth speaker. That made me curious as to what else you could plug into one of these things that would actually do something. After all, smart TVs have operating systems, and that means they are capable of more than just displaying a picture from whatever is plugged into an HDMI port. How much capability seems to depend wildly from TV to TV, but the list is actually pretty long.

Since most TVs can do basic stuff like read video, audio, and image files off a USB stick, it's not really pushing the limits of a TV's USB port. The following list will test those limits and is definitely not something you do every day.