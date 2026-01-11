12 TV Upgrades Under $50 That Will Change Your Viewing Experience

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Television viewing has evolved quite a bit over the last few decades. Early TVs were boxy, filled with vacuum tubes, and expensive. They broadcast only in black and white, and you were lucky to have a few channels to choose from. In recent years, TVs have gotten slimmer, smarter, and more affordable. They broadcast in stunning full color, and there are more channels and streaming apps than you can possibly watch in a lifetime.

TVs have undoubtedly improved in 2025, but that doesn't mean they come perfect right out of the box. Whether you're working with an older television you've had for years or you've just picked up a new set, a few simple accessories or upgrades can make the difference between a pretty good viewing experience and a great one.

We've combed through dozens of TV upgrades and accessories to find the best ones that won't break the bank. These affordable upgrades, all under $50 apiece, can make your TV viewing experience just a little bit better.