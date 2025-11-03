Is It Still Practical To Use A TV Antenna In 2025?

There was a time when antennas were the norm for TVs in homes throughout the United States. Without them, many people wouldn't have been able to watch TV at all. Even some of today's Smart TVs have built-in antennas that receive broadcast signals. But if you thought standalone TV antennas were just an ancient relic, think again: they're definitely making a comeback in 2025.

That's because federal rules require that people still be able to get TV programming from local broadcast stations. This includes news, sports, major networks, and even emergency alerts. Plus, due to modern digital capability, TV antennas can deliver picture and sound that's often better than what you get from terrestrial cable. So if your home internet isn't reliable, you can still enjoy quality TV. The best part is that TV antennas are affordable, with some models costing under $20 on Amazon. It's a one-time investment that doesn't require a subscription, and if you don't like it, you could just try one of the many free streaming apps instead.

About 1 in 5 homes with broadband internet now have a TV antenna to get a little something extra. So, you could pay for Disney+ to get your movie fix, and use a TV antenna to check out new shows on NBC. Despite how you pair it, an antenna provides free and easy TV whenever you want it.