Do Smart TVs Have Built-In Antennas?
With the rise of internet usage and greater connectivity for electronic devices, the Smart TV has risen to prominence. Because of its connection to the internet, a smart TV can browse the web, stream videos or music, download applications, and access social media. Additionally, a Smart TV can be used as a bigger screen to mirror or cast a mobile phone or laptop, and in some smart TVs, pre-installed software allows a user to play games.
Current smart TVs are created for services like Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, etc., which are accessed through internet connections, making an external antenna less necessary. Because of its intended use and the markets they are sold to, a majority of smart TVs do not have a built-in analog antenna, as most countries have transitioned to digital broadcasting.
Some Smart TVs are designed with built-in antennas or tuners that can receive over-the-air broadcast signals, while most are equipped with receivers for Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity. Unlike old TVs with rabbit ears or looped antennas, the built-in antenna on a smart TV is located internally inside the device. However, depending on whether the Smart TV has a built-in antenna or if the signal is poor, for free-to-air channels, an antenna must be connected to receive free-to-air or other non-internet-based signals.
Added connectivity
Even with the many integrated functions and applications on a smart TV, more functionality can be added to it by installing different kinds of antennae. In addition, some of the integrated antennas on Smart TVs provide poor reception because of the limitations posed by their slim design and location within the TV. By connecting an external antenna, the smart TV can now receive better signal quality and access additional channels. Depending on the need, there are specific types of antenna that can be connected, including outdoor, amplified indoor, omni, or dipole.
To connect an antenna to a smart TV, various ports can be used to link the peripheral depending on the brand or model of the smart TV. Normally, they can be found on the sides of the TV, underneath the screen bezel, or behind the TV. The connections for the antennae will also vary, but the most common are the USB, HDMI, or Co-axial ports.
When using a free-to-air antenna, it is important to consider its position after it is connected to the TV to ensure it can receive the best signal. Carefully adjusting the height, moving the aerials, or the direction it is facing will help maximize its reception. In conjunction with using an antenna, smart TVs will normally have an Auto-Tune feature installed, once activated, this automatically scans available channels and stores them in the memory of the TV.
Outdated by still useful
Although Smart TVs come with numerous features, they share limitations with other internet-connected devices. As a Smart TV ages, the apps it can support will gradually decrease since current and upcoming programs will require either the latest operating systems for the device or at least the most recent version it can accommodate. For its hardware, its eventual obsolescence would render it incapable of displaying the latest video resolutions or will experience performance issues.
The greatest advantage of a Smart TV is its connectivity, but in the same vein, it is also its weakness. By being entirely dependent on the internet to stream videos and show content, any downtime or disruption to the connection renders the Smart TV useless. Perhaps this is why, despite being archaic in the age of streaming services, the addition of an antenna that can provide better reception quality and is not internet-dependent would be a good option to have just for this potential scenario.