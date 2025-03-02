Do Smart TVs Have Built-In Antennas?

With the rise of internet usage and greater connectivity for electronic devices, the Smart TV has risen to prominence. Because of its connection to the internet, a smart TV can browse the web, stream videos or music, download applications, and access social media. Additionally, a Smart TV can be used as a bigger screen to mirror or cast a mobile phone or laptop, and in some smart TVs, pre-installed software allows a user to play games.

Advertisement

Current smart TVs are created for services like Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, etc., which are accessed through internet connections, making an external antenna less necessary. Because of its intended use and the markets they are sold to, a majority of smart TVs do not have a built-in analog antenna, as most countries have transitioned to digital broadcasting.

Some Smart TVs are designed with built-in antennas or tuners that can receive over-the-air broadcast signals, while most are equipped with receivers for Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity. Unlike old TVs with rabbit ears or looped antennas, the built-in antenna on a smart TV is located internally inside the device. However, depending on whether the Smart TV has a built-in antenna or if the signal is poor, for free-to-air channels, an antenna must be connected to receive free-to-air or other non-internet-based signals.

Advertisement