Whatever Happened To TiVo?

Digital Video Recorders as we know them were born almost 25 years ago, with both TiVo and ReplayTV unveiling their initial DVRs at the January 1999 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The technology was a game changer: Before, the time-shifting of TV programming was the domain of tape-based VCRs, which had many technological limitations. Now? You could pause and rewind live TV.

Setting a timer to record a show was widely considered so confusing that the nightmare of "programming a VCR" was routine joke fodder on sitcoms and in late-night talk show monologues. Recording from a cable box only complicated matters further, adding a second timer into the mix if the box even had one. And the lone attempt at simplifying this, VCR Plus+, wasn't that simple: It required entering a six-to-eight-digit code published in TV Guide or its competitors.

Where TiVo and ReplayTV changed the game was recording digitally to a hard drive and letting users pick shows from an interactive on-screen program guide. It was an appealing bit of innovation, with TiVo's superior user interface and recommendation features leaving ReplayTV in the dust.

As more time passed, though, TiVo was met with much stiffer competition in the form of DVRs rented out by cable companies, plus networks greatly expanded their video-on-demand offerings, making DVRs less necessary outside of sports programming or watching time-shifted shows on a delay shorter than the window for a VOD version to become available. In 2023, TiVo still exists, but it's long since fallen from name-brand status.