7 Tech Trends We Hope Never Come Back

I remember as a kid the excitement of going to a 3D movie, putting on those cheap glasses, waiting for my mind to be blown, having it blown for about half an hour, then feeling like I was watching any other movie — albeit with a worse experience. 3D is arguably a gimmick. Similar to VR, the immersion factor sounds wonderful, but the magic wears off fast, and the annoyance of a face-hugger-like pair of glasses makes you glad to go back to your flat 2D screens — and maybe a little regretful about how much you paid for what was ultimately just a cheap thrill. That didn't stop the tech industry from going beyond the blue-and-red disposable glasses of theater showings into consumer 3D TVs and devices. Alas, the 3D TV was a failure.

Gimmicky-ness was only part of it. 3D's failure had to do with market forces, the high cost of entry, a sparse catalog of true 3D content, and an overall inferior viewing experience. 3D TVs were not the full extent of it. Around this time, we saw flops like the Amazon Fire Phone. The Fire Phone was one of the few glasses-free 3D devices, but ultimately consumers saw an overpriced phone that was cool for all of 10 seconds.

Credit where credit is due, some were able to make 3D profitable. The Nintendo 3DS is the prime example, which sold 75 million units compared to the original DS's 154 million (via Nintendo). But let's be real: That's probably due more to it being one of Nintendo's most successful platforms than to the 3D element itself. I owned one of these way back when, and while the 3D effect was really cool and well implemented, it was like all 3D — gimmicky, and something I could've lived without.