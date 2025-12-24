If Your Laptop Checks Any Of These Boxes, It Could Be Obsolete In 2026

You saw this one coming from a mile away. Microsoft made waves when it officially unplugged Windows 10's life support on October 14th, 2025, leaving millions upon millions of computers in the cold. The only solution? Upgrade to Windows 11. Except you can't unless you have a TPM (Trusted Platform Module) version 2.0. This wasn't just frustrating because it felt arbitrary and sudden, it was frustrating because people figured out how to get around the TPM 2.0 requirement and run Windows 11 just fine. Microsoft's response? Whack-a-mole those workarounds and still force people to upgrade instead of letting Windows 11 work when, well, it works. So if you're a dedicated Windows user and you haven't figured out how to bypass the upgrade requirements, your computer is effectively obsolete.

Sticking with Windows 10 is not a good idea. Without security updates to patch vulnerabilities, your computer progressively becomes riskier to use, and Microsoft won't come to rescue you. A perfect example of this is how Windows XP — an unsupported, thoroughly legacy operating system — gets hit with a Biblical flood of viruses within literal minutes of connecting to the internet. Of course, Windows 10 is not as vulnerable, but it's only a matter of time. Using Windows 10 for one year might not be so bad, but using it for two, three, four, five years is like playing chicken with ransomware.

If you're not going to buy a new device, consider installing one of the best Linux distros for beginners. Linux is free to use and will work well for the needs of most. Most Linux distros will likely continue to support your device for much longer than Microsoft ever would.