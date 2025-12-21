5 Chromebook Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Remember those compromises we mentioned? One of the biggest used to be that Chromebooks came with, effectively, a death sentence — and a quick one. Unlike Windows PCs or Macs, where you could count on many years of updates, the average lifespan of a Chromebook was often fairly short. Early Chromebooks lasted as little as three years, after which they effectively became e-waste unless you could figure out how to install Windows on a Chromebook. Bear in mind, this expiration date started from the model's release date, not when you bought it. Buy a three-year Chromebook a year after it came out, and congratulations, you only really got two years out of it.

Luckily, Google realized this was a wasteful and consumer-unfriendly policy and pledged a full decade of updates for devices made in 2021 and later. For reference, the average lifespan of a MacBook Pro means it gets feature updates for about seven years, give or take, and security updates for a few more years after. Windows 10 came out in 2015 and was retired almost exactly 10 years later in October 2025, leaving hundreds of millions of devices without security updates. Long story short, 10 years of updates puts Chromebooks in line with industry standards.

Even after your Chromebook officially loses updates, there are options to squeeze more life out of it. ChromeOS Flex is one option, basically ChromeOS for older devices that have lost ChromeOS or Windows support. If you're brave, you could install GalliumOS, a Linux distribution made specifically for ChromeOS devices. Switching to Linux isn't easy, but it's better than trashing a perfectly usable computer.