You Can Install Windows On Some Chromebooks - Here's What You Need & How To Do It

Chromebooks are some of the best value for money laptops you can buy. They're easy to use, secure, and have impressive battery life. But as good as Chromebooks are, they have their limitations. For one, ChromeOS doesn't support productivity tools like Microsoft Office, so you're limited to web apps. The selection of games is also much smaller than what you'll find on Windows, and you might run into trouble with certain peripherals or printers. If you're tired of these limitations, installing Windows on your Chromebook might seem like the perfect solution.

Advertisement

Don't get too excited just yet, though. Installing Windows 10 or 11 on a Chromebook isn't nearly as simple as putting ChromeOS on a Windows machine. The biggest hurdle is the hardware. Chromebooks are built for a lightweight OS, so they usually have modest specs that struggle with Windows. If your device has an ARM processor, you can't install Windows at all. You'll need one with an Intel or AMD chip instead. Thankfully, you can easily find out if your Chromebook can handle Windows by heading to CoolStar's website and looking up your model.

Even if your Chromebook can run Windows, there's no guarantee it'll do so smoothly. But if you've decided to give it a shot, you'll need a few things besides your Chromebook. Make sure you have a Windows PC or laptop, a flash drive, a USB keyboard, and a mouse.

Advertisement