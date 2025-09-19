What's The Average Lifespan Of A Chromebook, And Are There Ways To Extend It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chromebooks might lack the bells and whistles of a MacBook Pro. But that's not to say that it's a mediocre laptop by any means. In fact, if you're a remote worker who lives in Google Docs, a Chromebook might be a good option. It's lightweight and has a capable operating system that makes it easy to use and fast. Plus, it's one of the most affordable laptops for college students, with models like the Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook retailing for less than $400 on Amazon.

Unfortunately, its greatest strength — affordability — is also its greatest weakness. When you buy a MacBook Pro, you can expect to spend well over $1,500. And while the price might be quite high, you can rest assured that in most cases it will serve you for nearly a decade. On the other hand, you might spend just a few hundred dollars on a Chromebook, and before you know it, it starts to feel outdated. Going through this experience can leave you wondering: How long should a Chromebook last?

The precise answer to that is there's no specific number, as it all comes down to a series of factors. As a rule of thumb, a Chromebook should last at least ten years (from when it was first released, not when you bought it), mainly because of Google's update policy. After that, it might still "work" but become less secure as it will not receive any security updates. However, if you're quite diligent with how you treat your laptop and have luck on your side, it might even last longer.