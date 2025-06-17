Can You Use Two Or More External Monitors With A Chromebook? Here's What You Need To Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For most use cases, the built-in screen of a Chromebook will serve you just fine. These are devices designed for personal use after all, so answering emails, writing papers, and other tasks intended for a single person are entirely doable without a larger monitor. You can even rotate the screen of your Chromebook, if necessary, for a specific task. With that said, just because it'll do more often than not doesn't mean you're confined to the standard Chromebook screen. It has the ability to connect and display on external monitors, or even multiple at the same time, if needed, as of a few years ago.

Of course, it should be stated that connecting a Chromebook to two or more monitors isn't as straightforward as one might hope. For some Chromebooks, it could be downright impossible. At the end of the day, it comes down to what a specific Chromebook's hardware can handle. Some models are able to handle projecting to more than one monitor at a time, while others can only do so with one monitor connected. Thus, if you want to attempt a multi-monitor setup with your Chromebook, before doing anything, it's best to do some research into your model. More specifically, you want to determine what the CPU is capable of in terms of supporting additional displays.

If you find that your Chromebook is one of the models that can handle more than one monitor, the next step is to set things up. Fortunately, this isn't too time or labor-intensive.