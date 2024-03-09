6 Ways To Customize Your Chromebook Just For You

Google's Chromebooks are functional devices perfect for the classroom and the office cubicle. Google fills Chromebooks with useful features that make them highly efficient machines that can accomplish many everyday tasks. They might not be the most powerful machines on the market, but they're great when in need of an affordable device that can connect to the internet. However, sometimes functionality isn't enough.

Users often want to make their computer their own. From the wallpaper to theme, the appearance of a computer acts as an expression of personality. While Chromebooks are more simplistic when compared to Macbooks and Windows laptops with considerably fewer features, they still offer many ways for users to take control and make it their own.

There's no need for a Chromebook to look as basic as the display model in a Best Buy, so here's how you can explore and give your Chromebook some personality.