Lexus SUVs Ranked Worst To Best, According To JD Power

Lexus, Toyota Motor Corporation's flagship brand, is a fixture in the luxury vehicle category. Whether we're talking about luxury sedans or SUVs, the brand's offerings offer a compelling alternative to the big European names. Sure, they're perhaps not quite on par with the true luxury brands of the world, but cars like the 2025 Lexus ES we reviewed in late 2024 show that the automaker can offer strong value in the luxury space.

If you're interested in a Lexus SUV, the company currently offers several to choose from, most of which are also available in hybrid or PHEV variants. That said, choosing from them can still be a bit tricky if you're not entirely sure what you're after. Test drives are ideal, of course, but sites like J.D. Power can also help by offering some guidance via their rankings. Unfortunately, J.D. Power hasn't ranked every Lexus SUV the automaker offers as of late 2025. However, it has ranked four of the seven currently available (the RZ, GX, and TX are missing), so we can at least go through those and get an idea of how they stack up.