Lexus SUVs Ranked Worst To Best, According To JD Power
Lexus, Toyota Motor Corporation's flagship brand, is a fixture in the luxury vehicle category. Whether we're talking about luxury sedans or SUVs, the brand's offerings offer a compelling alternative to the big European names. Sure, they're perhaps not quite on par with the true luxury brands of the world, but cars like the 2025 Lexus ES we reviewed in late 2024 show that the automaker can offer strong value in the luxury space.
If you're interested in a Lexus SUV, the company currently offers several to choose from, most of which are also available in hybrid or PHEV variants. That said, choosing from them can still be a bit tricky if you're not entirely sure what you're after. Test drives are ideal, of course, but sites like J.D. Power can also help by offering some guidance via their rankings. Unfortunately, J.D. Power hasn't ranked every Lexus SUV the automaker offers as of late 2025. However, it has ranked four of the seven currently available (the RZ, GX, and TX are missing), so we can at least go through those and get an idea of how they stack up.
Lexus UX
The Lexus UX family of SUVs houses Lexus' most affordable vehicle in 2025, the base-model UX 300h. J.D. Power appreciates the UX's hybrid powertrain and its attendant fuel economy benefits — it's good for an EPA-estimated 43 mpg combined in FWD guise — alongside good styling and a strong selection of safety features as standard. The total package puts the UX in fourth place in J.D. Power's rankings.
The UX's safety tech consists primarily of Lexus Safety System 3.0+, which includes several features such as a pre-collision system, radar-guided cruise control, lane departure, and lane tracing. It also has a proactive driving assist that can step in to slow down and steer the SUV when necessary. The base UX300h also has 10 airbags and support for Lexus Safety Connect.
We tested the 2025 Lexus UX300h and were equally impressed with the fuel economy and great safety tech from the factory. However, what's perhaps a bit more surprising is that the UX 300h turns out to be a great SUV to drive, too — at least, if you opt for the F Sport model with the Handling package. The F-Sport model also includes genuinely great seats, although you will have to pay a pretty penny: The basic UX 300h starts at $38,035, but the top-tier F-Sport Handling will set you back $46,500 (both prices including $1,295 destination) instead. Worth it? You be the judge.
Lexus TX
Lexus' TX is one of the brand's higher-end models, with only the GX and the ultra-luxurious LX 700h we reviewed in 2025 coming ahead of it in the rankings. J.D. Power's third-favorite Lexus SUV, then, is also the most expensive of the bunch, with this three-row SUV starting at $57,090 for the TX 350 and maxing out at an eye-watering $80,960 (prices including $1,450 destination) TX 550h+ Luxury.
J.D. Power particularly liked the TX's modern technology — including electronic door latches, a 12.3-inch driver's display, 14.0-inch touchscreen, power rear doors, and SmartAccess keyless entry, all of which are available on the base TX 350 — and very comfy ride. The spacious third row is also a point in the TX's favor, with all seats available in NuLuxe synthetic leather on the base model and real leather if you go for any of the more luxurious trims.
These are all elements we also noted when we reviewed the 2024 Lexus TX, although we did feel that the TX's handling was a bit dull, even in F Sport guise. That said, it's hard to fault the TX for that, as few buy a well-built, luxury SUV to chuck it around the corners and get a tip-top driver's experience, even if the TX's paddle shifters may imply a level of raciness it can't quite live up to.
Lexus NX
Lexus' compact NX is the automaker's second-smallest SUV, slotting in just above the even-more-compact (and cheaper) UX. Available in a dizzying 15 versions, the NX scores highly in J.D. Power's ranking for its sharp styling, usable interior, and solid choice of engines and drivetrains.
Essentially, no matter what you're looking for in a compact SUV, the NX probably has you covered. Need a daily runabout that doesn't compromise on build quality or class? The NX 350, which starts at $46,120, probably has you covered. Looking for a sportier ride? The NX 350 F Sport Handling adds features such as F Sport-specific wheels, chairs, and suspension, and starts at $52,095. Lexus also offers multiple versions of the hybridized NX 350h, including FWD and AWD drivetrains. At the top of the pyramid sits the NX 450h+, which is a PHEV version that's only available in AWD. F Sport Handling versions are, of course, available for the 350h and 450h+, the latter being the priciest Sport variant, at a cool $64,125 (all prices include $1,295 destination).
We tested a 2024 Lexus NX 350h AWD and thought it was a great SUV, with Lexus' typical ride quality and full-featured interior aided by the fuel savings of the hybrid powertrain. That said, we weren't very enthused by the driving experience, and we don't expect that to have changed much in the years since. There are plenty of fun SUVs to drive on the market, but the Lexus NX (or any Lexus SUV, really) isn't it, despite the brand's other strengths.
Lexus RX
Topping J.D. Power's ranking of Lexus SUVs at the end of 2025 is the Lexus RX. That may not come as a surprise to some of you, given that the RX has been Lexus' best-selling model in the U.S. for many years now, moving around 110,000 units annually for the past few. With that sort of track record, you'd expect the RX to be a great SUV, and you'd be right.
There's a lot to like about the Lexus RX if you're a buyer seeking an attainable luxury SUV, some of which J.D. Power also highlights. These include a great interior — NuLuxe or leather with suede door trim, depending on the variant — and a great Lexus ride. The RX also offers a good range of powertrains (gas, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid) as well as AWD for those who need it. Safety is also a strong suit here, with Lexus' Safety System 3.0+ bolstered with extras such as a tire pressure monitoring system, parking assist and a blind spot monitor.
Prices start at $51,175 for the entry-level (relatively speaking, that is) RX 350 and max out at a cool $73,310 (all prices including $1,450 destination) for the RX 450h+ Luxury (which is also available in Premium guise for less than $70,000). Lexus also offers F Sport Design, Handling, and Performance versions. We reviewed the Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance and enjoyed it, but found that it wasn't quite as compelling a proposition as the PHEV variants. That said, you can't really go wrong with an RX, no matter the variant.