What Is The Cheapest Lexus You Can Buy In 2025 & How Much Will It Cost You?
Lexus is a luxury automaker that started out by selling high-quality sedans in the very late 1980s. The brand would go on to earn a reputation that would rival the very best of its American and German competition, a reputation that still stands today. While Lexus may have started by selling sedans, the majority of the automaker's line-up today consists of SUVs. It's here that we find the cheapest Lexus on sale in 2025 — the UX Hybrid. If you're wondering what the UX stands for, it's "Urban Crossover," which accurately depicts what buyers can expect from this cheapest of SUVs from the brand.
The 2025 Lexus UX Hybrid is available in several different trim levels, although all sport the same powertrain. For the cost-conscious, it's best to ignore the more luxurious and better-equipped trims and instead opt for the UX 300h. This model starts at $38,035, plus a $1,295 destination fee. For this outlay, you get a smart sub-compact SUV with a 196-hp hybrid powertrain in return. Power goes exclusively to the front wheels, although Lexus will upgrade your UX Hybrid with all-wheel drive for an extra $1,600. We were fortunate enough to drive and review the 2025 Lexus UX 300h earlier this year, and found it incredibly enjoyable, with great handling, very impressive fuel economy, and a "phenomenal" interior.
A closer look at the 2025 Lexus UX 300h
In many cases, the cheapest car from any particular automaker might be expected not to pack much in the way of features and creature comforts. Lexus is no ordinary automaker, though; it's a luxury brand, and even its most affordable model is still remarkably well-equipped. Nowhere is this more evident than within the UX's cabin.
The luxurious crossover offers seating for five, and the majority of features and amenities can be accessed via the car's 8.0-inch touchscreen display. Functions accessible here include satellite navigation, DAB radio, and wireless Apple CarPlay (Android Auto is present, but wired). Other interior luxuries include dual-zone climate control and eight-way adjustable front seats. On the outside, the base model includes heated, auto-dimming, and power-adjustable mirrors, Bi-LED headlights with automatic high-beam, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a variety of bright color options, with metallic colors available at extra cost.
It's possible to spend much more on a Lexus UX, and if there's money burning a hole in your pocket, buying the flagship UX 300h F Sport Handling AWD is the way to go. This trim sports more aggressive bodywork, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen with an uprated 10-speaker sound system, larger alloy wheels, and driver-focused sports seats featuring figure-hugging bolsters. Opting for the UX in this guise will set you back $48,070 at a minimum (plus $1,295 destination fee), before any optional extras you go for.