What Is The Cheapest Lexus You Can Buy In 2025 & How Much Will It Cost You?

Lexus is a luxury automaker that started out by selling high-quality sedans in the very late 1980s. The brand would go on to earn a reputation that would rival the very best of its American and German competition, a reputation that still stands today. While Lexus may have started by selling sedans, the majority of the automaker's line-up today consists of SUVs. It's here that we find the cheapest Lexus on sale in 2025 — the UX Hybrid. If you're wondering what the UX stands for, it's "Urban Crossover," which accurately depicts what buyers can expect from this cheapest of SUVs from the brand.

The 2025 Lexus UX Hybrid is available in several different trim levels, although all sport the same powertrain. For the cost-conscious, it's best to ignore the more luxurious and better-equipped trims and instead opt for the UX 300h. This model starts at $38,035, plus a $1,295 destination fee. For this outlay, you get a smart sub-compact SUV with a 196-hp hybrid powertrain in return. Power goes exclusively to the front wheels, although Lexus will upgrade your UX Hybrid with all-wheel drive for an extra $1,600. We were fortunate enough to drive and review the 2025 Lexus UX 300h earlier this year, and found it incredibly enjoyable, with great handling, very impressive fuel economy, and a "phenomenal" interior.