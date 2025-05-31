What Does UX Stand For On A Lexus?

Lexus has had the good fortune of developing models that last quite a long time in the marketplace. The company still has models like the LS and ES in production that go back to the very first year that Lexus sold cars, for example. But even beyond those, many of its vehicles will be at least a decade old by 2025. On the flip side, Lexus has nameplates like the Lexus UX, which was first introduced for the 2019 model year. As of 2025, this is the smallest SUV that the company offers and is the least expensive vehicle out of anything it sells, starting at $37,715 (which includes a $1,175 delivery fee).

Many of Lexus' nameplates are fairly easy to understand. For example, the ES model stands for executive sedan. However, UX is a bit of an odd designation. Because the UX is an SUV, you may think that the "U" in UX stands for utility, but this is not the case. In actuality, UX stands for urban crossover. This name reflects the UX's compact design, allowing it to work well in a city setting compared to larger SUVs. So, while the UX may seem like an odd name at first glance, it makes perfect sense for its actual application. Making it even more enticing for the urban setting is its hybrid powertrain, which can get you up to 45 mpg in the city.