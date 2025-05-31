What Does UX Stand For On A Lexus?
Lexus has had the good fortune of developing models that last quite a long time in the marketplace. The company still has models like the LS and ES in production that go back to the very first year that Lexus sold cars, for example. But even beyond those, many of its vehicles will be at least a decade old by 2025. On the flip side, Lexus has nameplates like the Lexus UX, which was first introduced for the 2019 model year. As of 2025, this is the smallest SUV that the company offers and is the least expensive vehicle out of anything it sells, starting at $37,715 (which includes a $1,175 delivery fee).
Many of Lexus' nameplates are fairly easy to understand. For example, the ES model stands for executive sedan. However, UX is a bit of an odd designation. Because the UX is an SUV, you may think that the "U" in UX stands for utility, but this is not the case. In actuality, UX stands for urban crossover. This name reflects the UX's compact design, allowing it to work well in a city setting compared to larger SUVs. So, while the UX may seem like an odd name at first glance, it makes perfect sense for its actual application. Making it even more enticing for the urban setting is its hybrid powertrain, which can get you up to 45 mpg in the city.
The Lexus UX only comes as a hybrid
The majority of Lexus SUV models are available with a variety of different powertrain options. You can usually get them as a gas-powered SUV, a hybrid, or a plug-in hybrid, depending on your particular needs. There are three major exceptions. First is the all-electric Lexus RZ SUV. Second is the Lexus GX, which only comes as a gas-powered vehicle. Lastly, there is the 2025 Lexus UX 300h, which is only available as a standard hybrid. It features a 2.0-liter hybrid inline-4 engine underneath the hood, paired with a couple of electric motors. These motors are distributed across a hybrid transaxle system. The front uses an 83 kW motor, while the rear uses a 30 kW unit. This is the powertrain you will get across all four of the UX's trims and has a maximum output of 196 hp.
Lexus opted to make the UX a hybrid-only vehicle starting with the 2023 model year. Before that, customers were given the choice between a hybrid and a traditional gas-powered vehicle, called the UX 200. Originally, the hybrid was called the UX 250h, but that was changed to the 300h for the 2025 model. Typically, the numbers in Lexus model names reflect the size of the engine in the vehicle, and that was the case with the 2.0-liter engine in the UX 200. With the 2025 Lexus UX 300h, that is not the case — it just signals a new era for the hybrid SUV.