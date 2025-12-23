Don't Get Rid Of Your Old Samsung Phone – Here's What Else It Can Do

Samsung has been making phones ever since time had a name, but its Galaxy series of Android smartphones is what put it on the radar for most consumers. The company has slimmed down its confusing lineup of devices quite a bit in recent years, but there are still Samsung phones for every budget. With advancements in AI and the growing requirement for better displays, cameras, and batteries increasing, a lot of us have found ourselves upgrading to newer models more frequently. If you've recently upgraded to a new phone, that's great — but don't let your old Samsung device sit on the shelf, collecting dust.

If you are, in fact, getting a great exchange value for your old phone, then by all means, trade it in when buying a new device. However, Android phones aren't exactly known for having the best resale values — leaving you with only two real options: either selling it for dirt cheap on a third-party marketplace, or giving it a second life with a new assignment. Depending on how old your previous phone is, you can repurpose it for a wide range of applications.

From using your old Samsung phone or tablet as a smart home hub to assigning it the role of a makeshift desktop computer, here are a couple of reasons you might not want to get rid of your previous device yet. It's worth noting that most of the use cases we've mentioned are universal to other Android devices as well.