12 Affordable Alternatives To Milwaukee's Highest-Rated Power Tools
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Owned by the conglomerate TTI, Milwaukee is one of the most recognizable tool badges in garage collections and on professional jobsites. The brand's focus on professional needs and the constantly expanding set of specialized gear within its catalog helps to drive significant love for the tools among enthusiasts of all stripes. But Milwaukee equipment isn't always the right solution for every job. It occasionally suffers from battery problems and price is a constant enemy for many buyers. Milwaukee gear delivers powerful performance as a veritable standard, but that comes at a serious cost and Milwaukee tools are frequently known to be more expensive than competitive options. For some, that price tag is justified — for others, not so much.
Fortunately, there's a wide world of tool options out there beyond the flashy red bodies badged in Milwaukee's lightning bolt branding imagery. In fact, for buyers seeking excellent value and a tool that can compete with or even outperform a Milwaukee power tool, there's quite a range of choices. Many competitive models can provide the same overarching experience as a Milwaukee tool or even surpass its performance without creating the same drain on your bank account. Alternatives at lower prices are frequently available, and for a tool user unafraid of a collection that utilizes a few different battery systems, this can offer a cost effective workaround that doesn't sacrifice effectiveness.
Hercules 20V ½-Inch Compact Hammer Drill/Driver
Milwaukee's flagship M18 Fuel Hammer Drill model is a perennial favorite. The tool has a 4.8 star average rating across 555 reviews. The Fuel moniker showcases the tool's enhances specs, delivering brushless power and a raft of premium features. The tool delivers 1,400 in-lb of torque and retails in the neighborhood of $229.
Harbor Freight's flagship line is Hercules, a brand designed with high intensity output in mind, making it a decent place to begin any comparison of alternative brands against Milwaukee equipment. The Hercules 20V ½-Inch Compact Hammer Drill/Driver produces 1,200 in-lb of max torque, placing it lower but in the same conversation as the Milwaukee option. It's listed at a fraction of the price, though, with a bare tool cost at $80. Harbor Freight calls it a "professional" level tool underpinned by a "high-performance brushless motor." The tool runs with two speed settings and 14 clutch positions. It engages the hammer function with up to 32,000 blows per minute for realistic drilling capability in concrete and blockwork. The tool is also backed by the brand's 5 year limited warranty.
Craftsman V20 Brushless Screw Gun
The Milwaukee M18 Fuel Drywall Screw Gun is a niche solution that won't be required in every home improver's tool kit. However, it has received 286 reviews from buyers and sports a 4.6 star average rating. The tool offers a 4,500 RPM maximum turning speed and runs with a few key features like an auto start function and a comfortable, ergonomic tool body design. It can be found at a range of outlets for roughly $179.
The Craftsman V20 Brushless Screw Gun offers similar specs to the Milwaukee tool, and it's even red, too! The tool is listed at Lowe's for $119, making it notably less expensive. The screw gun features an adjustable nosecone to set the depth you want to sink screws to, and can be easily removed. It also operates with a lock-on feature that allows for a reduction in time between installations. The screw gun also includes an LED light to help illuminate the work surface for more efficient and consistent work throughout your project. It's a small addition, but both tools also come with a belt clip included. This is something many tool brands don't include, and it can really improve the user experience. It also brings the Craftsman tool even more in line with its Milwaukee counterpart.
Metabo HPT MultiVolt 36V 7¼-Inch Brushless Hybrid Circular Saw
There are a number of valuable circular saws in the Milwaukee catalog. Its highest rated solution is the M18 Fuel 7¼-Inch model, though. It has a 4.5 star average rating with 101 reviews. The tool offers a classic, framing-focused cut dimension and delivers a 6,000 RPM max blade speed with enhancements like a rafter hook and LED light built into the body. It can be found for around $269
Metabo HPT (not to be confused with the brand simply called "Metabo" since they operate separately) is less popular than many other power tool brands, but what it lacks in visibility it makes up for with power output, performance specs, and a great warranty. Metabo HPT tools are frequently found within professional settings for these reasons.
The Metabo HPT MultiVolt 36V 7¼-Inch Brushless Hybrid Circular Saw is available at Lowe's for a sale price of $89 (down from a regular listing at $209). The sale rate makes it a genuine steal, but at standard price the tool is still notably cheaper than the Milwaukee alternative. This tool features the same blade size, but its MultiVolt feature means it works with both the brand's 36V and 18V battery options. It features a torque boost button to increase power output when shearing through particularly dense hardwoods or thick timbers. It delivers the same 6,000 RPM blade speeds and provides for a 55-degree bevel capacity with a maximum cut depth of 2-7/16 inches.
Bosch 12V Max Drill/Driver
Among Milwaukee's more versatile solutions is the M12 Fuel Installation Drill/Driver. The tool features a 4.7 star average rating with 1,528 reviews accumulated on the Milwaukee site. The tool kit features a driver tool with four interchangeable heads, it's available for roughly $179. A common head-to-head found here is against the DeWalt Multi-Head Drill, but there's another option that provides solid comparable performance at a favorable price worth exploring. The tool offers 300 in-lb of max torque, but its claim to fame is really the right angle attachment and offset head, which can radically change what you can accomplish with the tool.
Listed for $139, the Bosch 12V Max Drill/Driver with Flexiclick 5-in-1 System provides a similar experience to the Milwaukee driver. It comes with a right angle and offset head, as well as a hex connection and standard chuck. The tool delivers a maximum of 1,750 RPM and the same 300 in-lb of driving force. The tool is available at this price in kit format, including a charger, battery, and carrying case while its Milwaukee comparable retails for a higher rate without the power inclusions. The non-standard driving heads rotate in position, allowing for 16 orientations for driving at any angle you might require, as well.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Reciprocating Saw
In addition to introducing the lithium-ion battery for power tools, Milwaukee also sold the first reciprocating saws on the market. The brand's tool is still nicknamed the "Sawzall," and frequently thought of as the definitive example of its category. The current model is the M18 Fuel Sawzall, which offers 3,000 SPM and a 1¼-inch stroke length. It has received 759 reviews with a 4.8 star average rating and retails for around $229. However, many other brands make reciprocating saws these days, and there's no reason not to look elsewhere.
Not only can you find lots of alternatives, but other brands make quite compelling options. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Reciprocating Saw is a great example. It's available at Amazon for $47, delivering a dynamic power tool at a massive price cut. The tool delivers up to 3,400 SPM, powered by a variable speed trigger. It features a 1-inch stroke length and can produce over 145 cuts per charge.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Compression Drive ⅜-Inch Crown Stapler
Milwaukee's M12 ⅜-Inch Crown Stapler is a 4.6 star average tool with 258 reviews. The stapler is lightweight, with a 3-pound body, and it features sequential and contact actuation fastening options. It's available for $139 from numerous retailers.
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Compression Drive ⅜-Inch Crown Stapler is a $74 purchase at Amazon. The tool runs on Ryobi's standard battery system and features a depth adjustment knob to quickly lock in the driving force required for any task. It features an onboard wire and screen attachment that guides staples and it can handle fasteners between ¼-inch and 9/16-inch. The tool can drive up to 5,500 staples per charge. The Ryobi brand is an ideal option for many DIYers looking for a blend of function and price. This tool is a great example of that crossover that positions the brand in high esteem.
Makita 18V LXT 16 Gauge Straight Finish Nailer
Milwaukee's cordless nailers are certainly a bright spot in its catalog. The M18 Fuel 16 Gauge Straight Finish Nailer is one of its most well-liked solutions, with a 4.6 star average rating across 51 reviews. It features tool-free depth adjustment and jam clearance. It offers contact actuation and sequential fire modes as well as enough power to drive nails into both soft and hard woods. The tool retails for around $349.
Makita's 18V LXT 16 Gauge Straight Finish Nailer is roughly $100 cheaper, listed at $248 at Amazon. Buyers can also consider a few payment plan options to get them the tool with less upfront, if they wish. The tool can drive up to 1,000 finish nails on a single charge and features an anti-dry fire mechanism that prevents shooting blanks and damaging workpieces. It can handle nails between 1 inch and 2½ inches.
Ego Power+ 24-Inch Hedge Trimmer
The Milwaukee M18 Fuel 24-Inch Hedge Trimmer is a tool with a 4.8 star average rating and 1,274 user reviews. It offers up to 2 hours of runtime on a single charge and can cut through ¾-inch branches with cut speeds "up to 30% faster," according to Milwaukee. It can be found for around $275.
Milwaukee is a great choice for many looking to expand their collection's utility out into the yard. However, Alternatives like the Ego Power+ 24-Inch Hedge Trimmer come from a brand with outdoor power equipment sitting at the heart of the range. This trimmer provides a 1-inch cut capacity and is powered by a "high-efficiency brushless motor." It cuts with hardened steel blades and features an electric brake for improved control over the tool throughout its operation. Also important is the tool's price tag. It's available at Amazon for $169, with a number of payment plans available to help spread out the cost for buyers who might benefit from lower barriers to entry. The tool can deliver 3,000 strokes per minutes and offers up to 75 minutes of continuous runtime.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Router
The router is a classic piece of equipment in toolboxes owned by carpenters and woodworkers. Routers deliver precision cutting capability with a huge range of bit shapes available to customize the style of a cut's finish. They are often used to channel out grooves or to quickly and accurately cut recesses for things like door hardware or drawer and shelving layers. The Milwaukee M18 Fuel Compact Router is a highly regarded option in this part of the tool catalog. It has received 1,526 reviews with a 4.8 star average rating. The tool is available for around $199 and offers variable speeds ranging from 10,000 to 31,000 RPM, a micro- and macro-adjustable depth guide, and the equivalent of 1.25 hp output for cutting both hard and soft woods.
DeWalt is one of Milwaukee's primary competitors, and the brands frequently face off for pole position in head to head comparisons across the catalog. In many instances, the DeWalt example is more expensive, and frequently provides a more nuanced user experience whereas Milwaukee is a power performer through and through. However, when it comes to the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Router, you'll get a fantastic tool from a highly respected brand at a lower price than the Milwaukee alternative. This tool is available from Amazon for $137 and features a soft start motor for less aggressive load on the motor. It operates with a variable speed dial and an electronic brake. The tool features a depth adjustment ring with easy to operate precision controls.
Hercules 12V Brushless 3-Inch Cut-Off Tool
The M12 Fuel 3-Inch Compact Cut Off Tool is a small but highly potent cutting solution that spins its cutting disc at 20,000 RPM. It operates like a small-scale angle grinder with a cutting wheel oriented in the same fashion as a circular saw blade. The tool features reversible blade operation, allowing for nuanced cutting to support whatever your material and job parameters might require. It's available for around $149 and sports a 4.6 star average rating from 1,882 total reviews.
The Hercules 12V Brushless 3-Inch Cut-Off Tool offers comparable quality for a range of reasons. The unit features up to 20,000 RPM blade speeds and can be used to cut through tile, metal, and other materials. It operates with a tool-free adjustment shoe to dial in your depth adjustments and a bright LED light to make working conditions safer. The cut-off tool provides a single blade direction, rotating counterclockwise, so it lacks the same range as the Milwaukee alternative. However, this feature may not be one that users will call upon too often, since this orientation drives the blade away from your hand and body, serving as the primary use mode for any similar cutting solution. The tool is backed by the Hercules 5 year limited warranty and is available from Harbor Freight for $60, more than half off the Milwaukee price tag.
Atlas 80V Brushless 18-Inch Top Handle Chainsaw
Milwaukee makes a fairly comprehensive range of chainsaws. They're battery operated, allowing for easier startup and emission-free use. The M18 Fuel 14-Inch Top Handle Chainsaw is a high ratings earner within the Milwaukee catalog. It features a 4.5 star average with 149 reviews. The tool can be found for $299 at its lowest price, but frequently retails in the low- to mid-300 dollar range. The tool features metal bucking spikes, a variable speed trigger, and a 3.2 Nm max torque rating that makes it roughly comparable to a 35cc gas alternative.
Among Harbor Freight's stable of outdoor power tools, you'll find the Atlas 80V Brushless 18-Inch Top Handle Chainsaw. It's a little larger than the Milwaukee saw, offering more power than an equivalent 50cc gas chainsaw. However, the tool is half the price, retailing for $150 and operates with a low kickback bar for added safety and versatility. It features similar bucking spikes and an ergonomic top handle design, as well as a relatively compact body that allows the unit to serve homeowners in a range of cutting requirements, not just in large scale clearance tasks. The tool can apparently cut more than 180 4x4 logs on a single charge, though, making it a solid option for cleanup tasks after a storm or in preparation for wood burning in the fireplace during a cold winter.
Flex 24V Brushless ¼-Inch Impact Driver
Milwaukee's M18 Fuel ¼-Inch Impact Driver is a tool I use frequently. It was the first Milwaukee equipment I brought into my collection and delivers serious power. The tool produces 2,000 in-lb of torque and weighs just 2.2 pounds. It features four driving modes and a variable speed trigger with single handed bit insertion and LED lights to brighten up your workspace. It can be found for around the $179 price mark and features a 4.7 star average rating with 580 reviews.
The Flex 24V Brushless ¼-Inch Impact Driver is a powerhouse that comes in either an 1,800 in-lb or a burly 2,500 in-lb build. Both tools are available at Amazon, for $100 and $159, respectively. Both price tags come in below their equivalent Milwaukee tool while offering a similar experience (or in the case of the beefier model, significantly more power). The tool features Flex's Therma-Tech+ technology to induce faster charging and better heat management while using the brand's lineup of cordless tools. The impact driver (Flex's 2,500 in-lb model) delivers up to 4,000 RPM and features three speed modes and a self-tapping screw mode, just like its Milwaukee competitor. If power is the name of the game, this tool does it better and at a lower price.