12 Affordable Alternatives To Milwaukee's Highest-Rated Power Tools

Owned by the conglomerate TTI, Milwaukee is one of the most recognizable tool badges in garage collections and on professional jobsites. The brand's focus on professional needs and the constantly expanding set of specialized gear within its catalog helps to drive significant love for the tools among enthusiasts of all stripes. But Milwaukee equipment isn't always the right solution for every job. It occasionally suffers from battery problems and price is a constant enemy for many buyers. Milwaukee gear delivers powerful performance as a veritable standard, but that comes at a serious cost and Milwaukee tools are frequently known to be more expensive than competitive options. For some, that price tag is justified — for others, not so much.

Fortunately, there's a wide world of tool options out there beyond the flashy red bodies badged in Milwaukee's lightning bolt branding imagery. In fact, for buyers seeking excellent value and a tool that can compete with or even outperform a Milwaukee power tool, there's quite a range of choices. Many competitive models can provide the same overarching experience as a Milwaukee tool or even surpass its performance without creating the same drain on your bank account. Alternatives at lower prices are frequently available, and for a tool user unafraid of a collection that utilizes a few different battery systems, this can offer a cost effective workaround that doesn't sacrifice effectiveness.